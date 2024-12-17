Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Is Iran Stockpiling Enriched Uranium To ‘Unprecedented Levels’? Three EU Countries Accuse

Amid escalating tensions, Britain, France, and Germany have accused Iran of stockpiling high-enriched uranium at levels dangerously close to weapons-grade capability. As the UN Security Council prepares to convene, concerns over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and the crumbling 2015 nuclear deal take center stage.

Is Iran Stockpiling Enriched Uranium To ‘Unprecedented Levels’? Three EU Countries Accuse

Britain, France, and Germany have accused Iran of amassing high-enriched uranium at “unprecedented levels” without any “credible civilian justification,” urging Tehran to reverse its nuclear escalation. The joint statement was released on Tuesday ahead of a UN Security Council meeting focused on Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran’s Enrichment at Dangerous Levels

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported that Iran is now the only non-nuclear weapons state with uranium enriched to 60%, a level dangerously close to the 90% enrichment required for an atomic bomb.

“Iran’s stockpile of high-enriched uranium has reached unprecedented levels, again without any credible civilian justification. It gives Iran the capability to rapidly produce sufficient fissile material for multiple nuclear weapons,” Britain, France, and Germany warned in their statement.

They further accused Iran of installing advanced centrifuges, calling it another “damaging step” that undermines the 2015 nuclear deal – an agreement Tehran claims to support.

2015 Iran Nuclear Deal and Its Collapse

The 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was an agreement between Iran and six major powers – Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia, and the United States. Under the deal, sanctions on Iran were eased in exchange for limits on its nuclear program.

However, in 2018, then-US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement, reinstating sanctions on Iran. In response, Iran escalated its uranium enrichment activities, reaching the current 60% threshold.

Growing Western Concerns Over Iran

The growing uranium stockpile has sparked renewed fears among Western nations and prompted discussions about reimposing sanctions under the JCPOA’s dispute resolution mechanism. Last week, Britain, France, and Germany signaled their willingness to trigger this mechanism if Iran continues its current trajectory.

Reports suggest that Donald Trump, then US president-elect, is considering measures to address Iran’s nuclear advancements. According to The Wall Street Journal, anonymous sources indicated that one option under discussion includes launching strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. However, the report also noted Trump’s reluctance to involve the US military in a new conflict.

Iran’s Position

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly stated that Israel will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons. He has issued several warnings over the years, emphasizing that military action remains on the table if Iran nears nuclear breakout capacity.

During a recent conversation, Trump reportedly expressed concerns to Netanyahu about Iran’s potential nuclear progress during his tenure, according to sources familiar with their discussion.

Tehran, meanwhile, has consistently denied pursuing nuclear weapons and maintains that its nuclear activities are for peaceful purposes, such as energy production. Tehran insists that it has the right to develop nuclear technology within the framework of international agreements.

Also Read: Ceasefire in Gaza Closer Than Ever, Say Israeli Officials

Filed under

Enriched Uranium iran Iran Nuclear Deal

Advertisement

Also Read

Biden Administration Set To Launch Trade Probe Into Chinese Semiconductors

Biden Administration Set To Launch Trade Probe Into Chinese Semiconductors

Canada Unveils New Border Security Measures In Response To Trump’s Tariff Threat

Canada Unveils New Border Security Measures In Response To Trump’s Tariff Threat

FIFA Best Football Awards 2024: Honoring Excellence In The Beautiful Game

FIFA Best Football Awards 2024: Honoring Excellence In The Beautiful Game

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Reaches Historic $500 Billion

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Reaches Historic $500 Billion

Who Is Rajab Butt? Pakistani TikTok Star Arrested For Possession Of Lion Cub & Illegal Weapons

Who Is Rajab Butt? Pakistani TikTok Star Arrested For Possession Of Lion Cub & Illegal...

Entertainment

‘Grow Up You Ludicrous Imbecile’: Piers Morgan Slams Madonna For Disrespecting Pope

‘Grow Up You Ludicrous Imbecile’: Piers Morgan Slams Madonna For Disrespecting Pope

Laapataa Ladies Eliminated From Oscars 2025 Race, THIS Hindi Film Is On The Shortlist

Laapataa Ladies Eliminated From Oscars 2025 Race, THIS Hindi Film Is On The Shortlist

Who Is Matilda Djerf ? Influencer Responds to Workplace Misconduct Claims After Toilet-Scrubbing and Body Shaming Accusations

Who Is Matilda Djerf ? Influencer Responds to Workplace Misconduct Claims After Toilet-Scrubbing and Body

Pragya Nagra’s Viral Video: Malayalam Actress Back In Spotlight By INSTA POST – Watch HERE!

Pragya Nagra’s Viral Video: Malayalam Actress Back In Spotlight By INSTA POST – Watch HERE!

Hot New Viral Video: Sona Dey’s Dazzling Dance In Red Dress Is Setting Social Media On Fire – Watch Now!

Hot New Viral Video: Sona Dey’s Dazzling Dance In Red Dress Is Setting Social Media

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox