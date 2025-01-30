Home
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
No Surivors In Washington DC Plane Crash; 28 Bodies Recovered From Potomac River

A tragic accident in Washington D.C. has claimed the lives of all those aboard after a midair collision between a US Army Blackhawk helicopter and a passenger jet.

No Surivors In Washington DC Plane Crash; 28 Bodies Recovered From Potomac River

An accident in Washington, has claimed the lives of all those aboard after a midair crash between a helicopter and a passenger plane.


A tragic accident in Washington, D.C., has claimed the lives of all those aboard after a midair collision between a US Army Blackhawk helicopter and a passenger jet. Authorities confirmed that there are no survivors, and 28 bodies have been recovered from the Potomac River, where both aircraft crashed after the collision.

Washington Plane Crash

The fatal crash took place on Wednesday night when a US Army Blackhawk helicopter collided with a Bombardier plane, operated by an American Airlines subsidiary. The plane was attempting to land at Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C. at the time of the accident.

According to local media reports, both aircraft were sent plunging into the icy waters of the Potomac River after a “fireball” explosion. Emergency responders and officials have since confirmed the loss of life, with no survivors found.

Official Statements About The Washington Crash

Washington Fire Chief John Donnelly confirmed the tragic outcome during a news conference held at Reagan National Airport. “At this point, we don’t believe there are any survivors,” Donnelly said. “We are now at a point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation.”

The focus of emergency efforts has shifted from trying to find survivors to recovering the bodies of the victims from the river.

Air Traffic Controllers’ Warning Before The Washington Plane Crash

Before the collision, air traffic controllers had issued warnings to the Blackhawk helicopter, alerting the pilot to the potential danger of a collision with the passenger jet. Audio captured from the control room during the accident revealed a tense moment as controllers realized the severity of the situation.

“Pat 2-5 do you have the CRJ in sight?” asked one air traffic controller, referring to the call sign of the helicopter. The controller had asked if the helicopter could see the approaching aircraft, which was a passenger jet.

“Pat 2-5, pass behind the CRJ,” the controller advised, attempting to steer the helicopter away from the jet.

However, after these instructions, a series of gasps were heard over the radio. One controller could be heard saying, “tower, did you see that?” followed by another voice, “I just saw a fireball and then it was just gone. I haven’t seen anything since they hit the river. But it was a CRJ and a helicopter that hit.”

Aviation Experts Weigh In on The Washington Plane Crash

Aviation experts have weighed in on the crash, with pilot Kyle Bailey explaining that the passenger plane would have had the right of way, assuming it had been cleared to land. He spoke to Fox News, clarifying that “the airplane would have had the right of way if it was cleared to land.”

This tragic incident has prompted an outpouring of grief and concern, as authorities continue their investigation into the causes of the collision.

The investigation into the exact cause of the crash is ongoing, with authorities analyzing all available data, including the recovered wreckage and black box recordings, to piece together what happened during the tragic event.

