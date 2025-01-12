Home
Monday, January 13, 2025
Northern China Sees Drop In HMPV Cases Amid Global Concerns

Health officials confirmed that HMPV infections in northern China are on the decline. The respiratory virus, first detected in 2001, had increased seasonally during this time with improved detection. Such cases among children under 14 are also on a decline, which has eased global health concerns.

Cases of flu-like human metapneumovirus infection (HMPV) in northern China are falling, a health official confirmed on Sunday as the world has continued to be apprehensive of its possible causes of pandemic.

China Center for Disease Control and Prevention research scientist Wang Liping addressed the situation during a press briefing from China’s National Health Commission. According to Wang, human metapneumovirus is not a new virus; it has existed with humans for decades. Wang said the first identification of this virus was found in the Netherlands in 2001.

Wang attributed the recent upsurge to improved detection methods, however reminding that improved diagnostics play a great role in increasing the reporting of cases, she said, “The human metapneumovirus is not new; its detection has simply become more efficient over the years.”

Human metapneumovirus primarily affects the respiratory system and peaks during winter and early spring. However, it is known to affect people of all ages, and its common victims are children, elderly people, and immunocompromised patients. Symptoms are mild and self-limiting, with most patients leaving the hospital without complications.

Declining Positive Case Rates

The rate of positive HMPV cases in northern China is now on a decline, especially among children under the age of 14, according to Wang. “At present, the rate of positive cases in human metapneumovirus detection is fluctuating,” she noted, adding that this trend reflects a reduction in infections in northern provinces.

Despite the spate that alarmed people, Wang is quick to allay concerns by stating that the respiratory illnesses presently reported in China are due to well-known pathogens and no new infectious diseases have been identified.

WHO Reaction

The outbreak concerns escalated after pictures of crowded hospitals and masked patients in northern China surfaced online. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) clarified that it has not received any reports of unusual outbreaks related to HMPV in China or elsewhere.

This confidence is reflected in Wang’s assertion that the current situation is being managed well. As cases decrease, health officials are careful not to let it surge again.

