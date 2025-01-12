Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

North Yorkshire Policewoman And Man Killed In Lorry Collision

Police constable Rosie Prior and Ryan Welford tragically lost their lives in a lorry collision on the A19 near Bagby. Prior was assisting at the scene of a prior crash when struck.

North Yorkshire Policewoman And Man Killed In Lorry Collision

A tragic accident on the A19 near Bagby, North Yorkshire, claimed the lives of police constable Rosie Prior and Ryan Welford, 41, on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred while Prior, a dedicated officer since May 2022, was assisting at the scene of a previous crash.

The heavy goods vehicle (HGV) struck Prior, Welford, and a teenage boy who was a passenger in Welford’s car. The collision proved fatal for Prior and Welford, while the teenager sustained serious injuries and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The HGV driver, a 65-year-old man from Berwick-upon-Tweed, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation. Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage to aid their ongoing investigation.

Tributes poured in for the victims. Chief Constable Tim Forber expressed “profound sadness” over Prior’s death, highlighting the devastating impact on the victims’ families and the police force. Prior’s family described her as a “loving mum, wife, daughter, sister, and aunty” who will be deeply missed. Welford’s family honored him as a “hardworking and loving father, husband, son, and brother.”

The A19 reopened at 7:20 PM on Saturday after authorities cleared debris and removed the vehicles involved.

ALSO READ: We Are Ready To Talk, But Greenland’s Future Is Ours’: PM Mute Egede Responds To Trump’s Proposal

Filed under

North Yorkshire Rosie Prior

Advertisement

Also Read

Donald Trump’s Inauguration: Who’s Attending, Who’s Missing, and Are VIP Passes Breaking Records?

Donald Trump’s Inauguration: Who’s Attending, Who’s Missing, and Are VIP Passes Breaking Records?

Madhya Pradesh: Fraudsters Swap UPI QR Codes At Shops To Cheat Customers

Madhya Pradesh: Fraudsters Swap UPI QR Codes At Shops To Cheat Customers

Delhi Revokes GRAP Stage 3 Following Air Quality Improvement Due To Rain

Delhi Revokes GRAP Stage 3 Following Air Quality Improvement Due To Rain

Astronomers Witness Formation Of A New Galaxy In The Leo Constellation

Astronomers Witness Formation Of A New Galaxy In The Leo Constellation

Telangana Government To Distribute New Ration Cards Starting January 26

Telangana Government To Distribute New Ration Cards Starting January 26

Entertainment

‘Black Warrant’: Netflix Brings India’s Tihar Jail To Life

‘Black Warrant’: Netflix Brings India’s Tihar Jail To Life

Indian Idol 15: Kangana Ranaut Gets Emotional As Shreya Ghoshal Performs Her 2009 Hit ‘Soniyo’

Indian Idol 15: Kangana Ranaut Gets Emotional As Shreya Ghoshal Performs Her 2009 Hit ‘Soniyo’

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In 2025!

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In

Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening Of ‘Emergency’ With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher

Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening Of ‘Emergency’ With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher

Will Angelina Jolie Reveal Dark Secrets Of Her Divorce With Brad Pitt? Actress’ Kids Want Her To Sit For Tell-All Interview

Will Angelina Jolie Reveal Dark Secrets Of Her Divorce With Brad Pitt? Actress’ Kids Want

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox