North Yorkshire Policewoman And Man Killed In Lorry Collision

Police constable Rosie Prior and Ryan Welford tragically lost their lives in a lorry collision on the A19 near Bagby. Prior was assisting at the scene of a prior crash when struck.

A tragic accident on the A19 near Bagby, North Yorkshire, claimed the lives of police constable Rosie Prior and Ryan Welford, 41, on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred while Prior, a dedicated officer since May 2022, was assisting at the scene of a previous crash.

The heavy goods vehicle (HGV) struck Prior, Welford, and a teenage boy who was a passenger in Welford’s car. The collision proved fatal for Prior and Welford, while the teenager sustained serious injuries and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The HGV driver, a 65-year-old man from Berwick-upon-Tweed, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation. Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage to aid their ongoing investigation.

Tributes poured in for the victims. Chief Constable Tim Forber expressed “profound sadness” over Prior’s death, highlighting the devastating impact on the victims’ families and the police force. Prior’s family described her as a “loving mum, wife, daughter, sister, and aunty” who will be deeply missed. Welford’s family honored him as a “hardworking and loving father, husband, son, and brother.”

The A19 reopened at 7:20 PM on Saturday after authorities cleared debris and removed the vehicles involved.

