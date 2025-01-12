Home
Sunday, January 12, 2025
‘We Are Ready To Talk, But Greenland’s Future Is Ours’: PM Mute Egede Responds To Trump’s Proposal

Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede has firmly rejected U.S. control over the island, stating that Greenland has no intention of becoming American. (Read more below)

‘We Are Ready To Talk, But Greenland’s Future Is Ours’: PM Mute Egede Responds To Trump’s Proposal

Greenland’s Prime Minister, Mute Egede, has reaffirmed his commitment to Greenlandic sovereignty, rejecting any notion of the U.S. taking control of the mineral-rich Arctic territory, despite President-elect Donald Trump’s renewed interest in acquiring the island. Speaking at a press conference in Copenhagen on Friday, Egede made it clear that Greenland has no intention of becoming part of the United States.

Egede expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with Trump, noting that cooperation between the two nations would be based on shared interests. “We are ready to talk,” Egede stated, emphasizing that cooperation should be grounded in open communication and mutual solutions. However, he added that Greenland’s future is firmly in the hands of its own people. “We don’t want to be Danes, we don’t want to be Americans. We want to be Greenlandic,” he declared.

Standing alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Egede made it clear that Greenland’s residents had the right to determine their own political destiny. Denmark has maintained colonial control over Greenland since the 1700s, but the island gained the right to pursue independence in a 2009 referendum. Greenland’s population of 57,000 has long been advocating for self-determination, and Egede strongly asserted that any decisions regarding the island’s future should be made by its people.

Trump’s interest in Greenland was first expressed during his presidency, and as he approaches his January 20 inauguration, the idea of acquiring the island has resurfaced. Trump reportedly viewed the acquisition of Greenland as a strategic move to counter Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic, much like his aspirations for the Panama Canal. In recent months, his son, Donald Trump Jr., privately visited Greenland and reportedly received support from locals who share his pro-MAGA stance.

Danish officials, including Frederiksen, have indicated plans to meet with Trump post-inauguration to discuss concerns related to the growing presence of Chinese and Russian naval forces in the Arctic. To address these concerns, Denmark has proposed alternative measures, such as enhanced security or increased American military presence in Greenland, where the U.S. currently maintains the Pituffik Space Base in the northwest.

While Greenland is open to discussing shared security interests, Egede emphasized that the island’s sovereignty remains paramount. “We have a desire for independence, a desire to be the master of our own house,” he said. “This is something everyone should respect.” He also reiterated that Greenland’s future is not for other nations to decide. “Greenland is for the Greenlandic people,” he concluded. “We do not want to be Danish, we do not want to be American. We want to be Greenlandic.”

Greenland independence Greenland sovereignty Prime Minister Mute Egede

