Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Notorious Presidential Pardons Before Biden: Trump, Clinton, and Carter’s Controversial Acts for Family Members

Republicans have long linked Hunter Biden’s business dealings with his father, turning the issue into a focal point of their criticism.

Notorious Presidential Pardons Before Biden: Trump, Clinton, and Carter’s Controversial Acts for Family Members

On December 1, President Joe Biden made a bold and historic decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, addressing criminal convictions related to gun possession and tax evasion. This move, which sparked significant public and political debate, marked a break from a previous statement Biden had made, in which he vowed not to interfere in his son’s legal issues. The decision came just weeks before former President Donald Trump’s anticipated return to the White House following the 47th presidential election.

In his statement, President Biden framed the pardon as a necessary act against political adversaries who, he claimed, had weaponized Hunter’s legal issues to undermine his presidency. “No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son,” Biden explained. He further emphasized the personal and political dimensions of his decision, stating, “I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision.”

Republicans have long linked Hunter Biden’s business dealings with his father, turning the issue into a focal point of their criticism. The pardon reignited debates about the ethics of using presidential clemency to shield family members from legal repercussions.

Past Precedents: Pardons for Family Members

Biden’s decision to pardon his son is not without precedent. Over the years, other U.S. presidents have extended the power of presidential pardons to their own family members, stirring public scrutiny and controversy.

Donald Trump and the Pardon of Charles Kushner

In 2020, President Donald Trump issued a pardon to Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Charles Kushner had pleaded guilty years earlier to serious offenses, including witness tampering, tax evasion, and illegal campaign contributions. This pardon, granted as Trump’s final term approached, highlighted the close personal and professional connections between the Trump and Kushner families. Ivanka Trump, Trump’s daughter, had married Jared Kushner in 2009, further cementing the families’ bond.

Trump’s decision was defended on social media, where he praised Kushner as “a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker.” The pardon underscored Trump’s willingness to use his presidential powers for those within his inner circle.

Bill Clinton and His Half-Brother Roger Clinton

President Bill Clinton also made headlines for using his pardon power on a family member. On his last day in office in 2001, Clinton pardoned his half-brother, Roger Clinton, who had been convicted in 1985 on charges related to drug offenses. Roger Clinton had served over a year in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges. This move came under scrutiny, especially from Congressional Republicans, who had also investigated him for receiving substantial sums from foreign sources.

Billy Carter’s Troubles During Jimmy Carter’s Presidency

Billy Carter, the brother of President Jimmy Carter, was another instance where a family member’s legal issues intersected with presidential politics. Billy faced financial difficulties and struggled with alcoholism while attempting to secure lucrative business deals with Libya, hoping to earn half the profits. A Senate Judiciary subcommittee’s investigation, which concluded in October 1980, found that Billy Carter’s actions did not influence U.S. policy. Although President Carter did not openly defend his brother’s actions, he issued a pardon to help mitigate the potential political fallout.

Abraham Lincoln’s Use of Pardons

Even during the Civil War era, President Abraham Lincoln exercised his power of pardon. He granted clemency to several individuals, including 265 Dakota Indians involved in conflicts during the Sioux Uprising, an Ohio Congressman known as a Copperhead, and Emilie Todd Helm, the wife of Confederate General Benjamin Hardin Helm and half-sister of Mary Todd Lincoln. These acts of clemency were part of Lincoln’s broader approach to reconciliation during a deeply divided period in U.S. history.

The power of presidential pardons has long been a subject of debate in American politics. While pardons can serve as an act of mercy and compassion, they also raise questions about favoritism and the potential for political abuse. President Biden’s recent move to pardon Hunter Biden has reignited these discussions, spotlighting the delicate balance between personal loyalty and public perception.

Read More : Trump’s Return: GOP Plans Aggressive Policy Agenda For First 100 Days

Filed under

donald trump Hunter Biden President Joe Biden Presidential Pardons

Advertisement

Also Read

Petition Filed in Supreme Court Challenging Delhi High Court’s Senior Designation Decision

Petition Filed in Supreme Court Challenging Delhi High Court’s Senior Designation Decision

Who Are Syrian Rebels HTS, And Why Have They Advanced in Aleppo?

Who Are Syrian Rebels HTS, And Why Have They Advanced in Aleppo?

Teacher, Influencer, And Now Politician: Meet Avadh Ojha, Who Joins AAP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

Teacher, Influencer, And Now Politician: Meet Avadh Ojha, Who Joins AAP Ahead of Delhi Assembly...

Skoda Kylaq Launch: Compact SUV Bookings Begin Today At An Attractive Starting Price—Details Inside

Skoda Kylaq Launch: Compact SUV Bookings Begin Today At An Attractive Starting Price—Details Inside

Ajinkya Rahane Likely To Captain KKR In IPL 2025: What About Venkatesh Iyer?

Ajinkya Rahane Likely To Captain KKR In IPL 2025: What About Venkatesh Iyer?

Entertainment

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’ Him After Fame Got To His Head

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess Sita- Here’s What Happened!

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was Her Age Difference With Leonardo DiCaprio?

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was

Advertisement

Lifestyle

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox