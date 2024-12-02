Notorious Presidential Pardons Before Biden: Trump, Clinton, and Carter’s Controversial Acts for Family Members

On December 1, President Joe Biden made a bold and historic decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, addressing criminal convictions related to gun possession and tax evasion. This move, which sparked significant public and political debate, marked a break from a previous statement Biden had made, in which he vowed not to interfere in his son’s legal issues. The decision came just weeks before former President Donald Trump’s anticipated return to the White House following the 47th presidential election.

In his statement, President Biden framed the pardon as a necessary act against political adversaries who, he claimed, had weaponized Hunter’s legal issues to undermine his presidency. “No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son,” Biden explained. He further emphasized the personal and political dimensions of his decision, stating, “I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision.”

Republicans have long linked Hunter Biden’s business dealings with his father, turning the issue into a focal point of their criticism. The pardon reignited debates about the ethics of using presidential clemency to shield family members from legal repercussions.

Past Precedents: Pardons for Family Members

Biden’s decision to pardon his son is not without precedent. Over the years, other U.S. presidents have extended the power of presidential pardons to their own family members, stirring public scrutiny and controversy.

Donald Trump and the Pardon of Charles Kushner

In 2020, President Donald Trump issued a pardon to Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Charles Kushner had pleaded guilty years earlier to serious offenses, including witness tampering, tax evasion, and illegal campaign contributions. This pardon, granted as Trump’s final term approached, highlighted the close personal and professional connections between the Trump and Kushner families. Ivanka Trump, Trump’s daughter, had married Jared Kushner in 2009, further cementing the families’ bond.

Trump’s decision was defended on social media, where he praised Kushner as “a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker.” The pardon underscored Trump’s willingness to use his presidential powers for those within his inner circle.

Bill Clinton and His Half-Brother Roger Clinton

President Bill Clinton also made headlines for using his pardon power on a family member. On his last day in office in 2001, Clinton pardoned his half-brother, Roger Clinton, who had been convicted in 1985 on charges related to drug offenses. Roger Clinton had served over a year in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges. This move came under scrutiny, especially from Congressional Republicans, who had also investigated him for receiving substantial sums from foreign sources.

Billy Carter’s Troubles During Jimmy Carter’s Presidency

Billy Carter, the brother of President Jimmy Carter, was another instance where a family member’s legal issues intersected with presidential politics. Billy faced financial difficulties and struggled with alcoholism while attempting to secure lucrative business deals with Libya, hoping to earn half the profits. A Senate Judiciary subcommittee’s investigation, which concluded in October 1980, found that Billy Carter’s actions did not influence U.S. policy. Although President Carter did not openly defend his brother’s actions, he issued a pardon to help mitigate the potential political fallout.

Abraham Lincoln’s Use of Pardons

Even during the Civil War era, President Abraham Lincoln exercised his power of pardon. He granted clemency to several individuals, including 265 Dakota Indians involved in conflicts during the Sioux Uprising, an Ohio Congressman known as a Copperhead, and Emilie Todd Helm, the wife of Confederate General Benjamin Hardin Helm and half-sister of Mary Todd Lincoln. These acts of clemency were part of Lincoln’s broader approach to reconciliation during a deeply divided period in U.S. history.

The power of presidential pardons has long been a subject of debate in American politics. While pardons can serve as an act of mercy and compassion, they also raise questions about favoritism and the potential for political abuse. President Biden’s recent move to pardon Hunter Biden has reignited these discussions, spotlighting the delicate balance between personal loyalty and public perception.