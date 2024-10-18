Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Oakland Hills Fire: Over 80 Firefighters Responding To 5-Alarm Brush Fire

Oakland Hills fire prompted evacuation orders after a five-alarm brush fire ignited near Interstate 580. Mutual aid has been called in from surrounding agencies to help contain the fire.

Oakland Hills Fire: Over 80 Firefighters Responding To 5-Alarm Brush Fire

Oakland Hills fire prompted evacuation orders after a five-alarm brush fire ignited near Interstate 580.

This incident occurred during a red flag warning for the Bay Area, signaling dry and windy conditions. Additionally, PG&E implemented Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) on Friday due to the heightened fire risk, affecting thousands of customers in the region.

What caused the fire?

The fire, which originated at a home on Mountain Avenue, was carried by wind into a grove of Eucalyptus trees, causing it to spread over 13 acres, according to Oakland Fire Department Fire Chief Damon Covington. Covington explained that while fewer than ten structures have been impacted so far, several others remain under threat. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Mutual aid has been called in from surrounding agencies to help contain the fire, which is still under investigation. The Oakland Fire Department announced that forward progress on the fire has been halted. In a social media post, the department confirmed that the five-alarm fire had grown to 13 acres but had impacted no more than ten structures.

Oakland firestorm of 1991

This fire occurred just one day before the 33rd anniversary of the devastating Oakland firestorm of 1991, which killed 25 people, injured more than 100, and caused billions in damages. The 1991 blaze also started as a house fire and spread quickly. Some residents on Friday expressed their concern, reflecting on the tragic anniversary and hoping this fire would not result in similar devastation.

As of Friday afternoon, no injuries had been reported.

Oakland Mayor gives update

The California Highway Patrol’s Dublin Area Office advised drivers via social media to avoid Interstate 580 towards Castro Valley and Oakland due to the fire, warning of significant delays. Evacuation orders remain in place for the affected area near I-580.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao also took to social media, urging residents to monitor Genasys and AC Alerts for updates on evacuation orders. She informed the public that firefighters and emergency responders were actively tackling the vegetation fire near Mountain Boulevard and Maynard Avenue, with evacuation orders issued for residents in the surrounding areas.

Read More: Oakland: Fast-Moving Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations

Filed under

5-Alarm Brush Fire Oakland Oakland Hills Fire red flag warning
Advertisement

Also Read

Did Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s Miami Eras Tour Concert?

Did Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s Miami Eras Tour Concert?

Oakland Hills Fire: Fast-Moving Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations

Oakland Hills Fire: Fast-Moving Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations

Harris Questions Whether Trump Is ‘Exhausted’, Former President Fires Back

Harris Questions Whether Trump Is ‘Exhausted’, Former President Fires Back

Trump Speaks Out On Killing Of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

Trump Speaks Out On Killing Of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

What The Newly Released Trump Court Documents Reveal

What The Newly Released Trump Court Documents Reveal

Entertainment

Did Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s Miami Eras Tour Concert?

Did Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s Miami Eras Tour Concert?

Why Has Father Of Liam Payne Arrived In Argentina After Singer’s Death?

Why Has Father Of Liam Payne Arrived In Argentina After Singer’s Death?

Shocking Last Words By Liam Payne To Hotel Guests: Being In Boy Band Left ‘ Me So F–ked Up’

Shocking Last Words By Liam Payne To Hotel Guests: Being In Boy Band Left ‘

Has TikToker Life And Scars Died?

Has TikToker Life And Scars Died?

Was Liam Payne Kicked Out Of Another Hotel Days Before His Death? SHOCKING Details Revealed

Was Liam Payne Kicked Out Of Another Hotel Days Before His Death? SHOCKING Details Revealed

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox