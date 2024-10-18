Oakland Hills Fire: Over 80 Firefighters Responding To 5-Alarm Brush Fire

Oakland Hills fire prompted evacuation orders after a five-alarm brush fire ignited near Interstate 580. Mutual aid has been called in from surrounding agencies to help contain the fire.

This incident occurred during a red flag warning for the Bay Area, signaling dry and windy conditions. Additionally, PG&E implemented Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) on Friday due to the heightened fire risk, affecting thousands of customers in the region.

What caused the fire?

The fire, which originated at a home on Mountain Avenue, was carried by wind into a grove of Eucalyptus trees, causing it to spread over 13 acres, according to Oakland Fire Department Fire Chief Damon Covington. Covington explained that while fewer than ten structures have been impacted so far, several others remain under threat. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Mutual aid has been called in from surrounding agencies to help contain the fire, which is still under investigation. The Oakland Fire Department announced that forward progress on the fire has been halted. In a social media post, the department confirmed that the five-alarm fire had grown to 13 acres but had impacted no more than ten structures.

Oakland firestorm of 1991

This fire occurred just one day before the 33rd anniversary of the devastating Oakland firestorm of 1991, which killed 25 people, injured more than 100, and caused billions in damages. The 1991 blaze also started as a house fire and spread quickly. Some residents on Friday expressed their concern, reflecting on the tragic anniversary and hoping this fire would not result in similar devastation.

As of Friday afternoon, no injuries had been reported.

Oakland Mayor gives update

The California Highway Patrol’s Dublin Area Office advised drivers via social media to avoid Interstate 580 towards Castro Valley and Oakland due to the fire, warning of significant delays. Evacuation orders remain in place for the affected area near I-580.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao also took to social media, urging residents to monitor Genasys and AC Alerts for updates on evacuation orders. She informed the public that firefighters and emergency responders were actively tackling the vegetation fire near Mountain Boulevard and Maynard Avenue, with evacuation orders issued for residents in the surrounding areas.

Update 3) Incident has gone to a Third Alarm. Approximately 4 structures involved at this time (Mountain Blvd & Maynard). Approximately 60 firefighters responding. https://t.co/KVW1WDBmvV pic.twitter.com/RAdq6KxaTW — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) October 18, 2024

