Obama Hits Harris’ Campaign, Calls Out Black Men & Slams Trump

Barack Obama took the stage at a “Black Voters for Harris” event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on October 10, ahead of a rally for Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate. While addressing a packed audience, the former president expressed concerns over the lack of enthusiasm for Harris’ campaign, particularly among Black male voters.

Lack of Energy and Support for Harris’ Campaign

Obama drew a direct comparison between the energy and turnout during his own White House campaigns and the current race, noting that the same vigor was missing in Harris’ campaign. “We have yet to see the same kinds of energy and turnout in all corners of our neighbourhoods and communities as we saw when I was running,” he said, indicating a discrepancy in engagement from key demographic groups. However, Obama’s comments were not aimed directly at Harris herself, but at the Black men in the audience, whom he singled out for their lack of enthusiasm.

Obama Calls Out Black Men Supporting Trump

“I also want to say that seems to be more pronounced with the brothers,” Obama said, expressing frustration with Black male voters who seemed less inclined to support Harris. He criticized their tendency to offer excuses for not backing the Democratic candidate, suggesting that some were using specific reasons, including Harris being a woman, to justify their hesitancy. “What I cannot accept is Black men supporting Donald Trump,” Obama declared. He argued that no matter the reason, it was “not acceptable” for Black men to align themselves with the former president.

Obama Highlights Gender Issues in Black Male Support for Harris

Obama also acknowledged the possibility that some Black men might have issues with a woman leading the country, but he refuted such claims. “Part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president,” he remarked. “That’s not acceptable,” Obama emphasized, calling out the thought process behind those hesitations.

Polls Show Declining Support for Harris Among Black Voters

Obama’s criticism follows recent polling data showing a slight decline in Harris’ support from African American voters. A survey from Pennsylvania indicated that her Republican rival was gaining ground, particularly among independent, senior, and Black voters. A poll by the NAACP also revealed that one in four Black men under 50 are backing Trump, a notable increase compared to 2020. This shift in support raises concerns within the Democratic Party as they face a tight race heading into the general election.

GOP Strategy and Confidence with Black Voters

Texas Representative Wesley Hunt, a key member of the GOP’s outreach to Black voters, acknowledged the difficulty Republicans face in winning over Black women, especially with Harris as the Democratic nominee. “With the selection of Kamala Harris, I am less confident about Black women versus President Trump because, quite frankly, that specific demographic bases their voting more predicated on identity,” Hunt said. He also claimed that Trump was on track to secure the highest Black male vote in history for any Republican president.

Obama Defends Harris and Critiques Trump

In his speech, Obama also rejected the notion that Trump represents strength. He called out the former president for his divisive rhetoric, stating, “You’re thinking about sitting out or supporting somebody who has a history of denigrating you, because you think that’s a sign of strength?” Obama argued that true strength does not involve putting others down. He criticized Trump’s behavior, likening it to a “sign of strength” that many wrongly admired.

Inflation and Frustration with the Current Administration

Obama acknowledged that economic frustrations, including inflation exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, were fueling dissatisfaction with the Harris-Biden administration. However, he questioned why anyone would consider Trump a viable solution. “What I cannot understand is why anybody would think that Donald Trump will shake things up in a way that is good for you, Pennsylvania,” he remarked, urging voters to stay focused on the bigger picture.

Obama’s Final Jabs at Trump

Obama closed his speech by delivering one final comparison, likening Trump’s lengthy speeches and erratic behavior to that of the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro. “It’s like Fidel Castro, just on and on,” he said, describing Trump’s public appearances as “word salad” filled with baseless conspiracy theories and rants.

