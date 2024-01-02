Opposition Party Chief of South Korea, Lee Jae-myung Attacked During Busan Visit

Lee Jae-myung, the chief of South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party, faced a startling attack during his visit to the southeastern port city of Busan on Tuesday morning

The incident occurred at 10:27 am (local time) during a question-and-answer session with reporters, where Lee was struck on the left side of his neck. The attack took place after his tour of the construction site for a new airport on Busan’s Gadeok Island, indicating that the assailant seized an opportunity during a public engagement.

Despite the sudden assault, Lee remained conscious, though reports state that the bleeding persisted. Emergency response teams were quickly summoned, and Lee was transferred to a nearby hospital approximately 20 minutes after the attack.

The identity and motives of the assailant are yet to be disclosed, but according to initial reports, the male attacker was swiftly overpowered and apprehended at the scene by security personnel and bystanders. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident to uncover the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Political leaders and public figures have expressed their concern and condemnation of the attack on Lee Jae-myung. The incident has raised questions about the security protocols during public appearances by prominent political figures.

The Democratic Party of Korea is expected to issue a statement regarding the incident, and further details about the attack and the assailant are awaited. The incident comes at a crucial time in South Korean politics, adding a layer of complexity to the already intense political landscape.