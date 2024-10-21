Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Pakistan Allocates PKR 10 Million For Hindu Temple Restoration After 64 Years

Pakistan's government has allocated PKR 10 million to restore the historic Baoli Sahib Hindu Temple in Narowal, marking a significant step towards religious inclusivity after 64 years.

Pakistan Allocates PKR 10 Million For Hindu Temple Restoration After 64 Years

The Pakistani government has made a noteworthy commitment by allocating PKR 10 million for the restoration of the Baoli Sahid Hindu temple in Narowal, Punjab. This initiative marks a significant step toward religious inclusivity and aims to revive a place of worship that has been inactive for nearly seven decades.

The restoration process is expected to be completed in phases, allowing the temple to welcome devotees after being non-functional for 64 years.

A Long-Standing Demand Of The Hindu Community

Located in Zafarwal town of Narowal, the Baoli Sahid temple became dysfunctional in 1960, leaving the local Hindu community without a dedicated site for their religious practices. As it stands, there are no temples in the Narowal area, compelling the Hindu residents to either perform their rituals at home or travel considerable distances to temples in Sialkot and Lahore.

The restoration of this temple is anticipated to fulfill a longstanding demand from the Hindu community, enabling them to conduct their ceremonies on-site.

Evacuee Trust Property Board Leads The Efforts

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), a federal body tasked with overseeing minority worship places in Pakistan, has taken the lead in initiating the construction process.

The ETPB is prioritizing the building of a boundary wall around the four kanals of land designated for the temple. Upon completion, the temple will be handed over to the Pak Dharamsthan Committee, which serves as a representative body for the Hindu community.

Collaborative Efforts For Restoration

The restoration initiative has garnered support from key figures such as Shoaib Siddal, the chairman of the One Man Commission of the Supreme Court, and Manzoor Masih, a member of the National Commission of Human Rights. Sawan Chand, the president of the Pak Dharamsthan Committee, expressed his appreciation for the government’s attention to the long-overdue needs of the Hindu community.

Hindus represent the largest minority community in Pakistan, with official estimates indicating a population of approximately 7.5 million. However, community leaders claim that the actual number exceeds 9 million, predominantly residing in Sindh province.

They share cultural ties, traditions, and language with the Muslim population. The restoration of the Baoli Sahid temple is not just a step toward rebuilding a place of worship; it signifies a broader commitment to upholding the rights and cultural heritage of minority communities in Pakistan.

MUST READ | Task Force Reveals Major Security Failures In Trump Assassination Attempt

Filed under

Latest world news Pakistan Pakistan Hindu Temple World news
Advertisement

Also Read

Can Kamala Harris Beat Donald Trump? Here Is What Latest Polls Show

Can Kamala Harris Beat Donald Trump? Here Is What Latest Polls Show

Sindhi Foundation To Honor Activists At Washington Monument For Struggle For Sindh

Sindhi Foundation To Honor Activists At Washington Monument For Struggle For Sindh

UAE Dispatches 12th Aircraft With 40 Tonnes Of Relief Aid To Lebanon

UAE Dispatches 12th Aircraft With 40 Tonnes Of Relief Aid To Lebanon

Employee Sends Photo Of Their Posterior After Boss Requests Sick Leave Proof

Employee Sends Photo Of Their Posterior After Boss Requests Sick Leave Proof

NBA 2024-25 Season: How To Watch, Schedule, Key Dates And All You Need To Know

NBA 2024-25 Season: How To Watch, Schedule, Key Dates And All You Need To Know

Entertainment

Why Was Nicole Kidman Willing To ‘Abandon Everything’ For Babygirl?

Why Was Nicole Kidman Willing To ‘Abandon Everything’ For Babygirl?

What I’m experiencing…’, Says Salman Khan At Bigg Boss Amid Bishnoi’s Death Threats

What I’m experiencing…’, Says Salman Khan At Bigg Boss Amid Bishnoi’s Death Threats

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Glam, Tradition, and a Whole Lot of Love| SEE PHOTOS

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: Glam, Tradition, and a Whole Lot of Love| SEE PHOTOS

Karwa Chauth Mishap With Bhavana Pandey, Shares A LMAO Moment With Boney Kapoor

Karwa Chauth Mishap With Bhavana Pandey, Shares A LMAO Moment With Boney Kapoor

Liam Payne’s Death Raises Concerns for Netflix and Other Show Projects

Liam Payne’s Death Raises Concerns for Netflix and Other Show Projects

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox