Pakistan Allocates PKR 10 Million For Hindu Temple Restoration After 64 Years

The Pakistani government has made a noteworthy commitment by allocating PKR 10 million for the restoration of the Baoli Sahid Hindu temple in Narowal, Punjab. This initiative marks a significant step toward religious inclusivity and aims to revive a place of worship that has been inactive for nearly seven decades.

The restoration process is expected to be completed in phases, allowing the temple to welcome devotees after being non-functional for 64 years.

A Long-Standing Demand Of The Hindu Community

Located in Zafarwal town of Narowal, the Baoli Sahid temple became dysfunctional in 1960, leaving the local Hindu community without a dedicated site for their religious practices. As it stands, there are no temples in the Narowal area, compelling the Hindu residents to either perform their rituals at home or travel considerable distances to temples in Sialkot and Lahore.

The restoration of this temple is anticipated to fulfill a longstanding demand from the Hindu community, enabling them to conduct their ceremonies on-site.

Evacuee Trust Property Board Leads The Efforts

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), a federal body tasked with overseeing minority worship places in Pakistan, has taken the lead in initiating the construction process.

The ETPB is prioritizing the building of a boundary wall around the four kanals of land designated for the temple. Upon completion, the temple will be handed over to the Pak Dharamsthan Committee, which serves as a representative body for the Hindu community.

Collaborative Efforts For Restoration

The restoration initiative has garnered support from key figures such as Shoaib Siddal, the chairman of the One Man Commission of the Supreme Court, and Manzoor Masih, a member of the National Commission of Human Rights. Sawan Chand, the president of the Pak Dharamsthan Committee, expressed his appreciation for the government’s attention to the long-overdue needs of the Hindu community.

Hindus represent the largest minority community in Pakistan, with official estimates indicating a population of approximately 7.5 million. However, community leaders claim that the actual number exceeds 9 million, predominantly residing in Sindh province.

They share cultural ties, traditions, and language with the Muslim population. The restoration of the Baoli Sahid temple is not just a step toward rebuilding a place of worship; it signifies a broader commitment to upholding the rights and cultural heritage of minority communities in Pakistan.

