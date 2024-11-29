Pakistan authorities have issued arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan, in a £190 million corruption case. She is accused of misusing funds meant for the national treasury, linked to the Al-Qadir Trust and a university project.

Authorities in Pakistan are intensifying efforts to arrest Bushra Bibi, wife of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, after she failed to appear in court for hearings related to a major corruption case involving £190 million (Pak Rs 50 billion). The accountability court issued non-bailable warrants for her arrest on November 22 after she missed eight consecutive hearings, according to The Express Tribune.

Court Ruling and NAB’s Action

The accountability court, led by Judge Nasir Javed Rana, dismissed Bibi’s plea for exemption from attending court. In response, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) directed its Rawalpindi team to arrest her. Bibi, currently residing in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where her Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is in power, was reportedly not at home when the NAB team visited her residence on November 23 with the arrest warrant.

Allegations Against Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan

Both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are accused of misappropriating £190 million that was returned to Pakistan by the UK’s National Crime Agency. The funds were initially meant for the national treasury but are alleged to have been diverted for personal use. These funds are said to have been used in connection with a university project linked to the couple, with Bibi accused of benefiting personally through the Al-Qadir Trust. Additionally, Bibi is accused of acquiring 458 kanals of land for the construction of Al-Qadir University in Jhelum.

Bushra Bibi was granted bail in October after spending nine months in custody in connection with the Toshakhana case. Despite her legal troubles, she has remained active in the political scene, recently leading a protest demanding the release of her husband.