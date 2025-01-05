Pakistan: Bombing in Balochistan Kills Six, Including Pakistani Paramilitary Troops

A deadly bombing in southwestern Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Saturday left at least six people dead and many more injured. The bombing, claimed by separatists, targeted a bus carrying paramilitary troops.

The Attack on the Pakistani Bus

The attack occurred on a bus traveling from the port city of Karachi to Turbat city in southwestern Balochistan. The bus was carrying paramilitary troops of the Frontier Corps (FC). According to Rashid-ur-Rehman, a senior local police official, “At least six people, including FC soldiers and civilians, were killed in a bomb attack on a bus.”

The bomb went off approximately seven kilometers (about four miles) west of Turbat, leaving more than 25 people injured. Rehman did not provide further details about the victims or the extent of the injuries, but the toll from the bombing is significant.

Bombing in Balochistan

A senior local security official confirmed that the bombing appeared to be a suicide attack targeting the paramilitary troops. This marks another in a series of deadly incidents in Balochistan, which has been struggling with ongoing separatist and militant violence.

Jeeyand Baloch, a spokesperson for the separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), took responsibility for the attack. Baloch said, “It was a suicide bombing targeting a Pakistani army convoy.” The BLA has frequently claimed responsibility for attacks on security forces and other Pakistanis, particularly targeting Punjabis in Balochistan.

Escalating Violence in Balochistan

The BLA’s claim of responsibility is part of a broader pattern of rising violence in Balochistan, an ethnically diverse and resource-rich province. Militants, particularly separatists, have been targeting military and civilian infrastructure, arguing that the central government and foreign entities, such as China, are exploiting the region’s resources while excluding the local population from its benefits.

In recent months, violence has escalated in the region. Pakistan’s military reported a significant increase in casualties during 2024, with 383 soldiers and 925 militants killed in clashes. This uptick in violence highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Pakistan’s security forces in the region as they try to combat sectarian, ethnic, and separatist violence.

Past Attacks in Pakistan and Growing Tensions

This bombing is not the first deadly attack in the region in recent months. In November, separatists claimed responsibility for a bombing at Quetta’s main railway station that killed at least 26 people, including 14 soldiers. Earlier in August, the BLA was behind coordinated attacks by dozens of assailants, which resulted in 39 deaths—one of the highest tolls in recent memory.

The province of Balochistan has long been the epicenter of violence in Pakistan, with local separatists demanding greater autonomy and control over the region’s wealth. The province shares borders with Afghanistan and Iran, making it a strategic and volatile area for both national and international powers.