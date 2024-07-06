Pakistan: Imran Khan's PTI and Bilawal Bhutto's PPP Join All Parties Conference!

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan announced on Friday that his party would actively participate in the government’s All Parties Conference (APC) to discuss Operation Azm-i-Istehkam, a renewed national counter-terrorism campaign recently launched by the Central Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, Dawn reported.

The operation aims to use the full spectrum of Pakistan’s military, diplomatic, legislative, and socio-economic resources to decisively combat terrorism and extremism.

“Azm-i-Istehkam is crucial for national security, and PTI will engage in the APC to understand and contribute to the government’s strategy,” Imran stated in a social media post on platform X.

He acknowledged PTI’s concerns regarding the operation’s potential impact on the country’s stability, cautioning that without cooperation from the Afghan government, success would be challenging. “We cannot win this war effectively unless there is collaboration with Afghanistan,” Imran emphasised, highlighting the cross-border nature of the militant threat, according to Dawn.

Imran stressed the urgency of restoring bilateral relations with Afghanistan, underscoring it as a prerequisite for tackling regional security challenges effectively. He expressed scepticism about the operation’s efficacy without Afghan cooperation, predicting that militant groups could evade Pakistani efforts by retreating across the border.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed ongoing consultations with government allies regarding the APC. He echoed Imran’s sentiments on the importance of national consensus, emphasising that all political parties should be involved in discussions concerning Operation Azm-i-Istehkam.

“We are hopeful that PTI’s participation will strengthen the APC’s deliberations on national security,” Tarar remarked, alluding to PTI’s pivotal role in shaping the dialogue.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif welcomed PTI’s decision to join the APC, describing it as a positive step towards national unity on security matters. Asif noted that previous attempts at dialogue had faced opposition, but PTI’s current engagement signalled a shift towards constructive engagement.

“The participation of every political party, regardless of size, in the APC underscores the government’s commitment to addressing terrorism as a collective national priority,” Asif asserted during an interview with SAMAA TV, as reported by Dawn.

Separately, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari confirmed his party’s participation in the APC, emphasising the importance of bringing Balochistan’s perspective on terrorism to the forefront. Bilawal highlighted the PPP’s comprehensive policy stance on terrorism and expressed readiness to contribute constructively to the discussions.

“The PPP will actively engage in the APC, representing Balochistan’s interests and advocating for consensus-building to address security challenges,” Bilawal stated firmly during a press conference in Quetta.

He underscored the significance of resolving issues in Balochistan, noting Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti’s dedication to enhancing law and order in the province. Bilawal portrayed terrorism as not just a national but also an international concern, emphasising the need for inclusive dialogue with all stakeholders.

“We will collaborate with political forces and engage with all parties to foster a unified approach towards combating terrorism,” Bilawal affirmed, highlighting the PPP’s commitment to leveraging political dialogue for effective governance and security, Dawn reported.

