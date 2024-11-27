Pakistan: Security Forces Launches Midnight Operation To Clear PTI Protestors In Islamabad

Over 4,000 PTI supporters have been arrested in recent days as part of a broader crackdown.

Thousands of supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed with security forces in the nation’s capital on Tuesday night as authorities launched a midnight operation to clear protesters demanding Khan’s release.

The protests, organized by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, escalated into violence, leaving six people dead and leading to hundreds of arrests.

Bushra Bibi Led protest

The demonstrators, led earlier in the day by Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, breached barricades in Islamabad’s high-security Red Zone, home to key government buildings and foreign embassies. Protesters clashed with law enforcement using tear gas, live rounds, and steel rods. Among the dead were four paramilitary soldiers and two PTI supporters, according to conflicting reports from the government and PTI officials.

Midnight Raid and Arrests

Authorities raided the protest site under the cover of darkness, dispersing demonstrators with tear gas and live fire. Witnesses reported that electricity in the area was cut during the operation, heightening tensions.

Over 4,000 PTI supporters have been arrested in recent days as part of a broader crackdown. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the clearance of the Red Zone but dismissed any possibility of negotiations, accusing the protesters of being armed and violent.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif blamed PTI supporters for the deaths of security personnel, alleging they used vehicles to ram into paramilitary forces. PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari denied the accusations, claiming the casualties included two protesters killed by security forces.

Khan’s ’Final Call’ from Jail

Imran Khan, 72, has been in prison since August on multiple charges, including corruption, which he denies. From jail, he urged his followers to continue their struggle, describing the protest as the “final call” for his release. PTI leaders vowed to remain in the streets until Khan’s demands were met.

The government has heavily restricted communications, suspending mobile and internet services in parts of the country, including blocking platforms like WhatsApp and X.

The violent demonstrations follow months of political turmoil in Pakistan, which began with Khan’s removal from power in 2022. PTI has repeatedly claimed that the charges against Khan are politically motivated and part of a military-backed crackdown to suppress the party.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s economy continues to suffer under the weight of political instability. The Pakistan Stock Exchange lost $1.7 billion on Tuesday, reflecting investor anxiety over the unrest.

