Pakistan: Sindh Chief Minister Mobilizes Local Authorities Amidst Devastation Caused By Heavy Rainfall

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was briefed by Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani that local authorities across the province had been mobilized to address the torrential rains impacting several districts on Sunday. Reports Dawn.

On Friday night interior Sindh districts witnessed heavy rain which continued until Sunday. Thus, severely damaging drainage and electricity networks and causing extensive flooding in both urban and rural areas.

In the meantime, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted significant rainfall and thunderstorms for Sindh on Monday as well.

High-Level Meeting At CM House

On Sunday morning, during a high-level emergency meeting at CM House, Murad Ali Shah noted that the torrential rains had left highways inundated and caused severe waterlogging in streets across Sukkur, Dadu, Jacobabad, and Naushahro Feroze.

He emphasized that urgent measures must be taken to protect lives and property, including dewatering operations. “I want to see the entire government machinery—district administration, local bodies, especially in the rain-affected areas—actively working on the roads, assisting people, and the irrigation department patrolling canal and distributary embankments to prevent breaches,” the Sindh Chief Minister said.

Attending the meeting were Salman Shah, Director General of the Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA); Rangers DG Major Gen Azhar Waqas; representatives from Corps Headquarters and Komkar; and Weather Director Ameer Hyder, according to Dawn.

The meeting was conducted via video link with the commissioners of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Mirpurkhas, as well as Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Sukkur Mayor Arsalan Shaikh.

In early August, at least 22 people were killed and several others injured due to torrential rains that caused widespread damage across Pakistan. The heavy rainfall in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Balochistan also led to flooding in rivers and streams and landslides in mountainous regions.

(With Inputs From ANI)