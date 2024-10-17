Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Announces Nationwide Protest On Friday

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political committee announced on Wednesday called for nationwide protests on Friday in response to both the proposed constitutional amendments and the incarceration of former Pakistan premier Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Announces Nationwide Protest On Friday

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political committee announced on Wednesday called for nationwide protests on Friday in response to both the proposed constitutional amendments and the incarceration of former Pakistan premier Imran Khan.
The party instructed all regional and local organizations to conduct vigorous yet peaceful demonstrations at district headquarters following Friday prayers, asserting a unified stance against any government attempts to ‘alter’ the Constitution.
In a related incident, Meher Bano Qureshi, daughter of detained PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, tweeted that her sister-in-law, the wife of MNA Zain Qureshi, was forcibly taken by masked men in plain clothes and multiple vehicles near their home. She said that despite facing various threats over the past year and a half, they have remained resilient against such underhanded tactics, as reported by Dawn News.
Hammad Azhar, president of PTI’s Punjab chapter, condemned the alleged abduction of Zain Qureshi’s wife by the “fascist regime” and called on citizens to protest nationwide after Friday prayers.
In a video message, he urged, “It’s time to save this country and restore the rule of law and the Constitution. No Pakistani should remain at home after Friday prayers.”
Earlier, the leadership of Imran Khan’s party announced plans to hold a protest on October 15 to voice concerns regarding political grievances, which have sparked tensions between the party and law enforcement agencies. However, they called off the planned protest at D-Chowk on Monday night ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, as reported by Dawn.
Notably, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been regularly holding protests in Islamabad and Lahore to express its opposition to the current government.
These demonstrations are part of the party’s broader strategy to rally support and voice dissent against government policies and actions, particularly following Khan’s incarceration and recent constitutional amendments proposed by the government.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

 

Nationwide Protest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
