Paris Paralympics 2024 Ends with Spectacular Electro-Party

The 2024 Paris Paralympic Games came to a spectacular close on Sunday, as the Stade de France transformed into a pulsating electro-party, celebrating the end of an unforgettable event. Featuring performances from 24 renowned French DJs, including Martin Solveig, Jean-Michel Jarre, and Cassius, the closing ceremony was a fitting end to a summer that had already seen the city host the Olympics just months earlier.

A Musical Finale Like No Other

The closing ceremony combined music, culture, and sportsmanship in a celebration of both the athletes and the city of Paris. The 169 delegations proudly paraded through the stadium to the sound of classic French tunes, creating an atmosphere of unity and celebration.

In a symbolic moment, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo handed the Paralympic flag to Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee, who then passed it on to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Los Angeles is set to host the next Summer Paralympics in 2028. The event also featured a powerful rendition of the US national anthem by Broadway star Ali Stoker.

Tony Estanguet, president of Paris 2024, reflected on the success of the Games, expressing his pride in the city’s efforts and the joy the event brought to France. “Nobody wants these Games to come to an end,” he said, calling it a “historic summer” and urging people to remember this time when “France was happy.”

The Olympic Cauldron: A Weather-Related Change

One of the most anticipated moments of the closing ceremony was the lifting of the Olympic cauldron by a hot-air balloon from the Jardins des Tuileries, near the Louvre Museum. However, due to rainy weather, the plan was grounded, but the celebration continued undeterred, with the vibrant electro beats keeping spirits high.

Record-Breaking Paralympics Attendance

Despite initial concerns about ticket sales, the Paralympic events were held in nearly full stadiums, showcasing strong support from spectators. The high attendance was seen as a major success for Paris 2024, further solidifying the city’s place as a world-class host for major sporting events.

Paralympic Medal Highlights

The 2024 Paralympics saw incredible athletic achievements, with Chinese athletes once again dominating the leaderboard. China secured an impressive 94 gold medals, continuing their streak as the top-performing nation since the 2004 Athens Games.

The United Kingdom finished second with 49 gold medals, while US athletes claimed 36. Host nation France also delivered strong performances, finishing eighth with 19 gold medals, making the home crowd proud.

Looking Forward to Los Angeles 2028

As the torch was symbolically passed from Paris to Los Angeles, excitement is already building for the 2028 Paralympics. With Paris setting a high standard, all eyes will be on Los Angeles to see how they will continue the legacy of the Paralympic movement.

Key Takeaways:

Event : 2024 Paris Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony

: 2024 Paris Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony Venue : Stade de France

: Stade de France Highlights : Electro-party featuring top French DJs, flag handover to Los Angeles

: Electro-party featuring top French DJs, flag handover to Los Angeles Medal Leaders : China (94 golds), United Kingdom (49 golds), United States (36 golds), France (19 golds)

: China (94 golds), United Kingdom (49 golds), United States (36 golds), France (19 golds) Next Paralympics: Los Angeles 2028

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games were a celebration of resilience, athleticism, and unity, leaving behind a lasting legacy as the city prepares for future global sporting events.

