Sunday, December 22, 2024
Live Tv
PM Modi Engages With Indian Workers In Kuwait, Highlights Efforts To Improve Migrant Welfare

PM Modi Engages With Indian Workers In Kuwait, Highlights Efforts To Improve Migrant Welfare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait today, where over 90% of the residents are Indians, to interact with the Indian expatriate community. With a population of approximately one million Indians, Kuwait is home to the largest expatriate Indian community in the Gulf, with workers spread across various sectors. PM Modi’s visit underscores his continued commitment to the welfare of migrant workers abroad, a core focus of his administration.

The Prime Minister’s engagement with Indian workers abroad has been a consistent theme in his overseas visits. In 2016, he visited L&T workers’ residential complex in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the All Women IT and ITES Centre of Tata Consultancy Services in the same city. That year, he also visited a workers’ camp in Doha, Qatar, and, in 2015, PM Modi interacted with workers at a labour camp in Abu Dhabi, highlighting the government’s concern for the welfare of migrant workers.

PM Modi’s government has initiated numerous programs aimed at improving the lives of Indian migrant workers. One of the key initiatives, the e-Migrate project, was launched in 2014 to facilitate the transparent and efficient emigration of Indians for employment. The system, which integrates various services, aims to streamline the recruitment process and protect workers from exploitation and malpractices. Through e-Migrate, the government has made the emigration process faster and more secure by connecting online passport validation, insurance schemes like the Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojna, and data processing through the DG Shipping system.

In addition to the e-Migrate project, the Indian government has strengthened its Overseas Employment & Protector General of Emigrants Division, opening 16 offices across India to assist individuals requiring Emigration Clearance Required (ECR) passports. The Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra, which helps address the grievances of migrant workers, has also been bolstered, with additional centers in cities like Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

PM Modi’s focus on improving conditions for Indian workers abroad is evident in his recent actions. After the tragic fire in Kuwait earlier this year, in which more than 40 Indian nationals lost their lives, the Prime Minister chaired a review meeting and announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund. He also played a pivotal role in the 2021 MoU signed between India and Kuwait, which strengthened the rights and welfare of Indian domestic workers in Kuwait, ensuring a balanced and fair relationship between workers and employers.

PM Modi’s commitment to enhancing the working conditions of Indian migrant workers is further reflected in his advocacy for higher wages. Diplomatic efforts have led to the push for recommended minimum salaries in Gulf countries to accommodate rising living costs. Additionally, during his UAE visit earlier this year, PM Modi announced the construction of a hospital for Indian workers in Dubai, following a gesture by the UAE government to allocate land for the project.

The welfare of Indian migrant workers remains a top priority for PM Modi, who continues to work with foreign governments to ensure their rights, safety, and well-being. Through ongoing diplomatic initiatives, welfare programs, and direct engagement with workers, PM Modi is leading efforts to improve the lives of millions of Indians abroad.

