Narendra Modi Becomes First Indian PM To Visit Kuwait In 43 Years, Targets $10 Billion Trade Milestone

PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Kuwait marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 43 years, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties in trade, energy, and investment. With $10.47 billion in trade and a vibrant Indian diaspora, the visit emphasizes shared growth and stability in West Asia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kuwait on Saturday for a landmark two-day visit, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years. His trip, at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, is aimed at enhancing bilateral ties across trade, energy, and cultural sectors.

Upon his arrival, Modi was warmly received by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence & Interior, along with other high-ranking officials and ministers. The Ministry of External Affairs described the visit as a “new chapter” in India-Kuwait relations.

Modi expressed his enthusiasm for the visit on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “This is the first visit by an Indian PM in 43 years, and it will undoubtedly strengthen the India-Kuwait friendship across various sectors.”

During his stay, the Prime Minister will hold discussions with Kuwait’s leadership, including the Emir, the Crown Prince, and the Prime Minister. These talks aim to outline a roadmap for a robust and futuristic partnership.

A Deep-Rooted Connection

India and Kuwait share a historical relationship that predates Kuwait’s oil economy, with maritime trade being a key link. Today, the partnership has expanded into crucial areas such as trade, energy, and investment.

Kuwait is India’s sixth-largest crude oil supplier, fulfilling 3% of its energy needs.

Bilateral trade between the nations amounted to $10.47 billion in 2023-24.

Indian exports to Kuwait reached a milestone of $2 billion, while the Kuwait Investment Authority has invested over $10 billion in India.

Engagement with the Indian Diaspora

Modi’s visit also focuses on the vibrant Indian community in Kuwait, the largest expatriate group in the country. Indians constitute 21% of Kuwait’s population (approximately 1 million) and 30% of its workforce, excelling in both the private and domestic sectors.

He is expected to interact with the diaspora, emphasizing their role as a bridge between the two nations. Modi will also attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup during his visit.

A Shared Vision for Growth

Highlighting the significance of the visit, Modi remarked, “We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait. We are not just strong trade and energy partners but also share interests in peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the West Asia region.”

The visit comes as India seeks to reinforce its position as one of Kuwait’s top trading partners while fostering cooperation in energy, investments, and regional stability.

The last Indian Prime Minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981, making this visit a historic moment in the evolution of India-Kuwait relations.

