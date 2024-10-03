Home
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Police Probe Into NTPC Track Explosion In Jharkhand

A section of a railway line operated by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) was blown up in Sahibganj district, Jharkhand, on October 2.

Police Probe Into NTPC Track Explosion In Jharkhand

A section of a railway line operated by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) was blown up in Sahibganj district, Jharkhand, on October 2. Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Singh confirmed the incident and announced that an investigation is underway to find those responsible.

The explosion occurred on the MGR (Merry-Go-Round) railway line, crucial for transporting coal from Lalmatia in Godda to the NTPC power station in Farakka, West Bengal. Approximately 470 cm of the track was damaged due to explosives planted by unidentified individuals.

Rail services on this route have been disrupted, but fortunately, there have been no reported casualties or property damage. SP Singh noted that criminal gangs might be involved, indicating the need for a thorough investigation.

MUST READ: Nagaland Prepares For Silver Jubilee Hornbill Festival 2024

Authorities have started a multi-faceted investigation, with a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team called to the scene to collect and analyze evidence. The police are exploring all possibilities to determine the motive and identity of the culprits.

Local villagers discovered the aftermath of the explosion around 4:00 AM and quickly informed NTPC workers and police. A goods train was scheduled to pass over the affected track at approximately 6:00 AM. Thanks to timely alerts, NTPC staff were able to stop the train near pole number 42/2, preventing a potential disaster.

Jitendra Sah, the NTPC night guard on duty, reported hearing a loud noise around 11:30 PM the previous night, initially thought to be a tire bursting. However, as the situation unfolded, it became clear that a blast had occurred, prompting immediate communication with senior officials.

This incident highlights serious concerns regarding the safety of railway operations in the area, especially with the potential involvement of criminal elements. Authorities are urging community members to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities. The investigation is ongoing, with hopes of identifying and apprehending those responsible for this dangerous act.

ALSO READ: Badlapur Sexual Assault: Two Accused Arrested By Thane Crime Branch

