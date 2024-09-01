Monday, September 2, 2024

Polio Vaccination Campaign Launches Amid Gaza Conflict

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a successful start to the campaign, with many families eager to vaccinate their children.

A large-scale polio vaccination campaign has successfully begun in Gaza despite ongoing conflict, according to UN officials and local health authorities. The initiative aims to address a new polio outbreak, with the first case reported in the territory since 1999.

The campaign targets 640,000 children under 10, requiring two doses of oral vaccine administered four weeks apart. Initial vaccinations started in central Gaza, with eight-hour daily pauses in fighting agreed upon by Israel and Hamas to facilitate the rollout.

Families have gathered at vaccination centres, with many queuing at schools in Deir al-Balah. Despite challenges, including damaged infrastructure and vaccine hesitancy, the initial response has been positive. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a successful start to the campaign, with many families eager to vaccinate their children.

The situation remains dire, with ongoing airstrikes and ground fighting resulting in significant casualties. Hospitals have reported high numbers of dead and wounded, and damaged roads and medical facilities are complicating vaccine distribution.

The health crisis in Gaza is exacerbated by severe conditions, including dysentery, pneumonia, and skin diseases affecting over 150,000 people. The WHO estimates that hundreds more may be infected with polio but show no symptoms.

Aid workers have warned of the risks of further outbreaks of contagious diseases such as cholera. The vaccination campaign is seen as a critical step, but health officials stress the need for a lasting ceasefire to address the broader humanitarian crisis.

UN and health officials continue to advocate for a return to ceasefire talks to ensure the safety and well-being of children and families in Gaza.

 

