Former general Prabowo Subianto was sworn in as Indonesia's eighth president on Sunday, signaling a notable leadership change in the world's fourth-largest nation by population. Thousands of supporters gathered along Jakarta's streets to celebrate Subianto's inauguration amid tight security.

The 73-year-old, recognized for his nationalist stance, took his oath during a ceremony at the parliament, succeeding Joko Widodo as president. Subianto was accompanied by Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the 37-year-old son of Widodo.

In his inaugural address, Subianto emphasized that he and his administration would prioritize the interests of all Indonesians, including those who did not support them in the election. He also highlighted the need for national reform, stressing that a free country is one where its citizens are liberated from fear, poverty, hunger, ignorance, and suffering.

From Rivalry to Political Partnership

Prabowo Subianto secured a decisive victory in the February election, winning nearly 60% of the vote in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. Supported by outgoing president Widodo, Subianto positioned himself as the candidate of continuity, pledging to uphold Widodo’s policies, including his emphasis on infrastructure development and economic growth. He also vowed to proceed with the contentious plan to build a new capital on Borneo.

Once political adversaries, Prabowo Subianto and Widodo found common ground, with Subianto selecting Widodo’s son as his vice presidential running mate. Widodo, in turn, endorsed Subianto over a candidate from his former party.

Prabowo Subianto Speech

During his speech, Subianto reiterated Indonesia’s commitment to maintaining a non-aligned stance in international affairs. He also expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and indicated Indonesia’s readiness to extend further aid to Gaza.

Dignitaries present at the inauguration included British Foreign Minister David Lammy, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, alongside Admiral Samuel Paparo, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command leader.

Following his election victory eight months prior, Subianto’s first foreign trip was to China, followed by visits to Russia and Australia, where he finalized a significant security agreement. Parker Novak, a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council, noted that Subianto would face the challenge of balancing Indonesia’s deep economic ties with China and its growing security relationships with the U.S. and Australia.

Prabowo Subianto past

Despite his victory, Subianto’s past continues to raise concerns, particularly regarding allegations of human rights violations during his military career. In 1998, he was discharged from the military due to accusations of abuses, though he has consistently denied the claims and has never been tried. After the discharge, he went into self-imposed exile in Jordan, while some of his subordinates faced legal action.

There have also been accusations linking Subianto to military crimes during Indonesia’s occupation of East Timor. Due to his human rights record, he was once denied a U.S. visa and reportedly placed on an Australian blacklist for some time.

Following his inauguration, Novak commented that concerns persist regarding the implications of Subianto’s presidency for democracy and human rights in Indonesia.

