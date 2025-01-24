President Trump Empowers ICE To Deport Legally Immigrants From Biden Era

The Trump administration has initiated a major overhaul of U.S. immigration policies, targeting hundreds of thousands of migrants previously protected under programs established by the Biden administration. A recent memo from acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman outlines sweeping changes that will impact individuals who entered the United States legally under the parole authority, a policy framework designed for humanitarian admissions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Under the new directives, federal immigration agencies, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), have been authorized to revoke the legal status of migrants admitted through Biden-era parole programs. This includes expedited deportation measures for at least 1.5 million individuals who entered the country with temporary protections.

The Biden administration utilized the parole authority to admit nearly one million migrants at southern border crossings through a now-discontinued app, CBP One, which facilitated entry appointments for individuals waiting in Mexico. Additionally, parole was used to grant legal entry to over half a million Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans who had U.S.-based sponsors to provide financial support. These individuals were issued two-year work permits as part of their parole status.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Trump administration argues that these programs were improperly implemented and has begun phasing them out. Huffman’s memo indicated that immigration officers could revoke parole status, terminate pending court cases, and fast-track deportation proceedings.

Huffman’s second major directive expands the scope of expedited removal, a policy that allows certain migrants to be deported without an immigration court hearing. Previously limited to individuals found within 100 miles of U.S. borders who had been in the country for less than two weeks, expedited removal now applies nationwide. Migrants unable to prove more than two years of U.S. residency are eligible for immediate deportation, raising concerns about the fairness and breadth of these proceedings.

The expanded expedited removal policy has sparked legal challenges from immigrant advocacy groups, who argue it undermines due process and humanitarian protections.

Huffman’s memo suggests that even those who cannot be removed under expedited procedures—because they have lived in the U.S. for over two years—may still face deportation proceedings. Migrants admitted under now-suspended parole programs are particularly vulnerable, as their legal status could be revoked due to changing circumstances.

The memo does not clarify whether these new policies will target specific groups admitted under the Biden administration’s parole programs, such as Afghan evacuees brought to the U.S. after the Kabul airlift in 2021 or the 240,000 Ukrainians admitted following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The policy changes reflect the Trump administration’s hardline stance on immigration and its efforts to dismantle policies perceived as lenient. Critics warn that the rollback of parole programs risks undermining humanitarian commitments and exposing migrants to severe risks, both during deportation processes and upon their return to unstable countries.

Proponents of the changes argue that they restore legal integrity to the immigration system, claiming that Biden’s use of parole authority encouraged unauthorized migration and bypassed traditional immigration processes.

As legal challenges to these directives mount, the future of many migrants in the U.S. hangs in the balance. The administration’s actions mark a significant shift in the nation’s immigration policy and are likely to have long-term ramifications for humanitarian admissions and U.S. immigration law.

ALSO READ: Trump Calls For FEMA Abolition In New Agency Reform Proposal