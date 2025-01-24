Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

President Trump Empowers ICE To Deport Legally Immigrants From Biden Era

The Trump administration revokes Biden-era parole programs, empowering ICE to deport over 1.5 million migrants and expanding expedited removal nationwide.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
President Trump Empowers ICE To Deport Legally Immigrants From Biden Era

US President Donald Trump announced a "national energy emergency" aimed at accelerating the development of fossil fuel infrastructure.


The Trump administration has initiated a major overhaul of U.S. immigration policies, targeting hundreds of thousands of migrants previously protected under programs established by the Biden administration. A recent memo from acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman outlines sweeping changes that will impact individuals who entered the United States legally under the parole authority, a policy framework designed for humanitarian admissions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Under the new directives, federal immigration agencies, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), have been authorized to revoke the legal status of migrants admitted through Biden-era parole programs. This includes expedited deportation measures for at least 1.5 million individuals who entered the country with temporary protections.

The Biden administration utilized the parole authority to admit nearly one million migrants at southern border crossings through a now-discontinued app, CBP One, which facilitated entry appointments for individuals waiting in Mexico. Additionally, parole was used to grant legal entry to over half a million Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans who had U.S.-based sponsors to provide financial support. These individuals were issued two-year work permits as part of their parole status.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Trump administration argues that these programs were improperly implemented and has begun phasing them out. Huffman’s memo indicated that immigration officers could revoke parole status, terminate pending court cases, and fast-track deportation proceedings.

Huffman’s second major directive expands the scope of expedited removal, a policy that allows certain migrants to be deported without an immigration court hearing. Previously limited to individuals found within 100 miles of U.S. borders who had been in the country for less than two weeks, expedited removal now applies nationwide. Migrants unable to prove more than two years of U.S. residency are eligible for immediate deportation, raising concerns about the fairness and breadth of these proceedings.

The expanded expedited removal policy has sparked legal challenges from immigrant advocacy groups, who argue it undermines due process and humanitarian protections.

Huffman’s memo suggests that even those who cannot be removed under expedited procedures—because they have lived in the U.S. for over two years—may still face deportation proceedings. Migrants admitted under now-suspended parole programs are particularly vulnerable, as their legal status could be revoked due to changing circumstances.

The memo does not clarify whether these new policies will target specific groups admitted under the Biden administration’s parole programs, such as Afghan evacuees brought to the U.S. after the Kabul airlift in 2021 or the 240,000 Ukrainians admitted following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The policy changes reflect the Trump administration’s hardline stance on immigration and its efforts to dismantle policies perceived as lenient. Critics warn that the rollback of parole programs risks undermining humanitarian commitments and exposing migrants to severe risks, both during deportation processes and upon their return to unstable countries.

Proponents of the changes argue that they restore legal integrity to the immigration system, claiming that Biden’s use of parole authority encouraged unauthorized migration and bypassed traditional immigration processes.

As legal challenges to these directives mount, the future of many migrants in the U.S. hangs in the balance. The administration’s actions mark a significant shift in the nation’s immigration policy and are likely to have long-term ramifications for humanitarian admissions and U.S. immigration law.

ALSO READ: Trump Calls For FEMA Abolition In New Agency Reform Proposal

Filed under

Illegal Migrants Trump Trump Administration

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Store Capitalizes On White House Comeback, Inquiry Shows

Trump Store Capitalizes On White House Comeback, Inquiry Shows

The New Assassin’s Creed Shadows Mode Brings An Immersive Mode

The New Assassin’s Creed Shadows Mode Brings An Immersive Mode

Is Your Laziness Affecting Your Brain? Lack of Physical Activity Linked to Brain Decline: Study

Is Your Laziness Affecting Your Brain? Lack of Physical Activity Linked to Brain Decline: Study

What Is Planet Parade 2025? A Must-See For All Skywatchers

What Is Planet Parade 2025? A Must-See For All Skywatchers

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

Entertainment

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s How To Get Tickets

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s

Thalapathy Vijay’s Last film, ‘Thalapathy 69’, First Look To Be Unveiled On January

Thalapathy Vijay’s Last film, ‘Thalapathy 69’, First Look To Be Unveiled On January

Mumbai Hosts IIFA Press Conference 2025 With A Touch Of Rajasthani Elegance

Mumbai Hosts IIFA Press Conference 2025 With A Touch Of Rajasthani Elegance

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox