Trump Sharpens Attack On Immigration Policies: “U.S. Is Like A Garbage Can For The World”

Former President Donald Trump criticized the U.S. border policies during a rally focused on immigration in Tempe, Arizona, just under two weeks before Election Day, describing the country as being treated “like a garbage can” by the rest of the world. He expressed concern over migrant groups he claimed were bringing violence into the country, saying the U.S. has become a “dumping ground.”

Throughout his campaign, Trump has consistently emphasized immigration, often pointing to incidents of crime committed by undocumented immigrants and blaming them for rising violence. This stance persists despite border crossings having reached their lowest levels since President Joe Biden took office in 2020. In September, fewer than 54,000 apprehensions were made by Border Patrol agents, the lowest number since August 2020, during Trump’s presidency.

Trump to reinstate his “stay in Mexico” policy

While in Arizona, Trump reiterated his pledges to end sanctuary cities, impose the death penalty on undocumented immigrants who kill U.S. citizens, request 10,000 new border patrol agents from Congress, and reinstate his “stay in Mexico” policy, which required asylum seekers to remain in Mexico while awaiting hearings. The Biden administration had ended this policy.

Trump also expressed frustration with the current state of immigration, insisting that the U.S. cannot continue to allow large numbers of migrants to enter the country unchecked.

Trump questions Harris’ IQ

He also intensified his criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris, questioning her intellect and suggesting that she opposes efforts to repatriate undocumented immigrants. Trump referred to Harris as a “low IQ individual,” following one of her interviews in which she reiterated her opposition to sending immigrants back to their countries of origin.

Harris, during a CNN town hall in Pennsylvania, responded to questions about immigration by pointing out that Trump had not made significant progress during his time in office. She expressed her support for legal immigration, stating that those who wish to enter must earn it. She also reaffirmed her backing for a bipartisan bill that allocates $650 million for a border wall, despite having previously criticized it.

Harris says US needs president with common sense

Harris emphasized the need for a president with common sense and a focus on practical solutions, urging a comprehensive fix to the immigration system.

Arizona, a key battleground state, is expected to play a crucial role in the outcome of the race between Trump and Harris. Early voting has already begun, and both candidates have made appearances in the state. Polls currently show Trump with a slight lead, although the margin remains close.

