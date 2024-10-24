Home
Friday, October 25, 2024
Beyoncé Rallying For Harris: Will It Help?

Beyoncé is set to officially campaign with Harris this Friday in Houston. She will be joined by her mother, Tina Knowles, and country icon Willie Nelson.

Beyoncé Rallying For Harris: Will It Help?

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is finally stepping into action alongside Kamala Harris’s campaign.

Although there were rumors of her appearing at the DNC in August, Beyoncé is set to officially campaign with Harris this Friday in Houston. She will be joined by her mother, Tina Knowles, and country icon Willie Nelson.

Despite Beyoncé’s song “Freedom” being a staple at Harris’s rallies, she has not yet formally endorsed the vice president.

Impact of celebrity endorsements

Given the spotlight on both Taylor Swift and Beyoncé this year, there is a question about the actual impact of celebrity endorsements. According to political analysts, it’s uncertain whether they truly influence elections, and they likely don’t have a substantial effect.

They state that celebrity political support goes as far back as Al Jolson backing Warren Harding in the 1920 election, but most voters are guided by their party affiliations, ideologies, and the issues at stake.

Will Beyoncé support help Harris campaign?

While celebrity endorsements can increase attention and enthusiasm, they have limited influence. They won’t change a voter’s opinion if they already dislike a candidate.

Democrats tend to receive more high-profile endorsements. Yet, Donald Trump’s 2016 victory is an example of how other factors can be more decisive in an election. In certain situations, however, a celebrity endorsement might matter, particularly in a close race. Myers noted that if the election comes down to a small number of votes, last-minute celebrity backing could play a significant role in boosting voter turnout and fundraising.

While data on this subject is limited, one clear example where celebrity support made a difference was when Oprah Winfrey endorsed Barack Obama in the 2008 Democratic Primary.

Partnering with Beyoncé

Experts believe that music offers a unique perspective on a candidate’s image. While Harris doesn’t focus heavily on her identity in her voter outreach, partnering with Beyoncé—a fellow prominent Black woman—could reinforce her historic candidacy in a way Taylor Swift’s endorsement didn’t.

Harris campaign is also strategically holding events in celebrities’ hometowns, with Eminem in Detroit, Julia Roberts in Georgia, and Beyoncé in Houston.

While the rally with Beyoncé remains unconfirmed, it seems poised to be one of her signature, last-minute appearances—perhaps with a nod to her duet with Willie Nelson, “Cowboy Carter.”

Read More: Warren Buffett Finally Reveals Who He Is Endorsing In 2024 Election

