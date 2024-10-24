Trump Threatns To Fire Jack Smith Within ‘2 Seconds’ Of Taking Office

Former President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that if he wins the upcoming election in November, he would dismiss special counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the criminal cases against him, immediately after taking office.

Trump mentioned in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that removing Smith would be simple, referring to him as a “crooked person” and expressing that he would act within “two seconds” of taking office.

Firing a “scoundrel”

Trump downplayed concerns about the possibility of impeachment for firing Smith if the Democrats control the House. He expressed confidence that impeachment would not be an issue, criticizing Smith as dishonest and labeling him a “scoundrel.”

The Harris campaign responded to Trump’s remarks, suggesting that his comments were indicative of how he would govern without restraint in a second term. Campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa pointed out that Trump’s belief that he is above the law aligns with concerns raised by Trump’s former Chief of Staff. Moussa warned that a second Trump term could be dangerous, as Trump would likely be surrounded by loyalists enabling his most extreme actions, which would pose significant risks to the country.

Jack Smith leads investigations into Trump

Jack Smith was appointed in November 2022 by Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead investigations into Trump’s actions, including his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and his handling of classified documents after leaving office. Earlier this year, Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, dismissed a case regarding the classified documents, siding with Trump’s legal team and ruling that Smith’s appointment was invalid.

In 2023, Trump was indicted on federal charges in Washington, D.C., related to his attempts to stay in power following his 2020 election loss. Smith charged Trump with four counts, accusing him of orchestrating a conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and being a central figure in the effort to block the certification of votes on January 6, 2021.

Despite a Supreme Court ruling that presidents are generally immune from prosecution for official actions, Smith has continued to pursue the case, arguing that Trump’s actions to interfere with the transfer of power were those of a private citizen, not the president.

