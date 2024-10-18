Home
Friday, October 18, 2024
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Seek ‘Golden Visa’ As Separation Rumors Swirl

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Seek ‘Golden Visa’ As Separation Rumors Swirl

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly on track to acquire a “Golden Visa” following their recent investment in property in Portugal.

Romantic Getaway Turns into Real Estate Investment

The couple enjoyed a romantic three-night escape in southern Portugal after attending the Invictus Games in Germany. While their primary residence remains a £19.5 million mansion in Montecito, California, speculation is rife about their new real estate venture.

Connection to Princess Eugenie

Interestingly, Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, also own property within the exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, where the Sussexes are rumored to have purchased their new home.

Family Ties in Real Estate Deals

Charles Rae, a former royal correspondent, suggested that the couple may have sought assistance from Brooksbank, who is involved in marketing for the CostaTerra development. Rae remarked, “Surprise, surprise that they’re using their relatives who’ve got it… it’s only natural to think that Harry and Meghan are going to be neighbors to the couple.”

Potential Discounts for the Sussexes?

When asked if Harry and Meghan could have received a discount on the property, Rae commented, “I’m sure they got a good deal, far better than you or I would ever get.”

Advantages of a Golden Visa

Owning property in Portugal would allow the Sussexes to secure the coveted Golden Visa, providing access to the Schengen area of the European Union. This visa facilitates easier travel across Europe, a significant benefit for the couple.

Meghan’s Possible Return to the UK

Rae noted that this acquisition might be particularly important for Meghan, as Harry still retains his British citizenship. He added, “I don’t think that’s why they’re doing it, to be perfectly honest.”

On Meghan’s potential return to the UK, Rae stated, “I’m still of the view that Meghan’s never going to set foot in this country ever again. And honestly, I say hoorah, fantastic.”

Harry’s Continued Ties to the UK

In contrast, Harry frequently returns to the UK due to various charitable commitments and legal matters. Rae concluded, “There’s nothing preventing him from coming back, whether or not he’s got a place in Portugal.”

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: When We Win, I’ll Like Her’: Trump Takes Aim At Harris From The Podium

