Friday, October 18, 2024
‘When We Win, I’ll Like Her’: Trump Takes Aim At Harris From The Podium

With just weeks to go before the US presidential elections, Donald Trump made a notable appearance at the Al Smith charity dinner, accompanied by his wife, Melania. His speech, which echoed the fervor of a campaign rally, included sharp criticisms of his opponent, Kamala Harris.

With just weeks to go before the US presidential elections, Donald Trump made a notable appearance at the Al Smith charity dinner, accompanied by his wife, Melania. His speech, which echoed the fervor of a campaign rally, included sharp criticisms of his opponent, Kamala Harris. Despite the contentious tone, Trump attempted to adhere to tradition by sharing a few self-deprecating jokes. “I guess I just don’t see the point of taking shots at myself when other people have been shooting at me for a hell of a long time,” he remarked, referencing the assassination attempts he faced during the 2024 campaign.

Friendly Rivalry? Trump and Harris

In an unexpected twist, Trump expressed a newfound appreciation for Joe Biden, saying, “I didn’t like Biden very much but now I like him quite a bit,” only because Biden had exited the race in July. Turning his attention to Harris, he quipped, “When we win, I’ll like her, but right now, I don’t like her.” He also playfully suggested that Harris might be “hunting” with her running mate, Time Walz, for not attending the event in person.

Harris’s Creative Response

Opting for a different approach, Harris sent a pre-recorded skit featuring herself and comedian Molly Shannon. In the sketch, Shannon advised Harris on how to engage with the audience, saying, “Don’t lie,” and referencing the importance of honesty. Harris responded with a pointed jab regarding Trump’s attempts to contest the 2020 election results: “Especially thy neighbour’s election results.”

Lighthearted Roasts from the Host

Host Jim Gaffigan also took the opportunity to poke fun at the absence of key Democratic figures. “President Biden couldn’t be here tonight,” he quipped. “The DNC made sure of that,” referencing Biden’s withdrawal from the race following pressure from party leadership.

Overall, the evening showcased a mix of humor and tension, underscoring the contentious nature of the election as both candidates prepare for the final stretch.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

