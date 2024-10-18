‘Aynaghor’ Exposed: Life Inside Bangladesh’s Secret Prisons For Critics

Recent reports have shed light on secret prisons in Bangladesh, where critics of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are allegedly detained. These revelations come after Hasina fled to New Delhi following her government’s collapse in August.

Recent reports have shed light on secret prisons in Bangladesh, where critics of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are allegedly detained. These revelations come after Hasina fled to New Delhi following her government’s collapse in August. Victims have recounted harrowing experiences from the so-called “Aynaghor,” or “House of Mirrors,” where they faced forced abductions by security forces.

According to human rights organizations, more than 700 individuals have been forcibly disappeared between 2009 and 2024 for opposing the Hasina-led Awami League government. Many of these cases remain undocumented due to intimidation from government agencies. Of those who disappeared, approximately 450 have been released after months or years in captivity, often under strict orders to remain silent. Reports indicate that around 80 individuals have been confirmed dead, with their families receiving their bodies, while about 150 are still missing.

Life Inside the ‘House of Mirrors’

Maroof Zaman, a former Bangladeshi ambassador who was imprisoned for 467 days before his release in 2019, describes the “House of Mirrors” as located within a military garrison in Dhaka. He noted the precise discipline of the guards and recounted hearing morning parades from his cell. “Every Friday, you could hear the children singing,” he said, highlighting the eerie juxtaposition of innocence against the backdrop of his captivity.

The facility is reported to feature long corridors with multiple cells designed to isolate inmates. Each cell is equipped with exhaust fans to muffle the sounds of guards and create a disorienting environment for prisoners, aimed at psychological torment.

Reports of Torture and Abuse

Accounts from former inmates detail severe torture during interrogations. Zaman reported being hooded and beaten during questioning, where he was confronted with printed copies of his social media posts. He recalled interrogators taunting him, “We spent so much money printing your posts. Your father will give us all this money back?”

Abdullahil Amaan Azmi, a former army general detained for eight years due to his father’s political background, described his ordeal as being blindfolded and handcuffed 41,000 times. “I did not see God’s sky, the sun, the grass, the moon, the trees,” he lamented. Azmi articulated the depth of his suffering, stating, “There is no language in which I can explain the humiliation and pain I felt,” and noted that he often prayed for a dignified death during his time in captivity.

