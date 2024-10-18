Lebanon’s PM Rejects Iranian Involvement Amid U.N. Negotiation Talks

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed firm opposition to any Iranian involvement in Lebanese affairs on Friday. His remarks follow comments made by Iran’s parliament speaker, who indicated Tehran’s willingness to negotiate with France regarding the implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701 concerning southern Lebanon.

Context of U.N. Resolution 1701

Adopted in 2006, U.N. Resolution 1701 calls for the southern Lebanon border area to be devoid of any armed personnel or weapons other than those belonging to the Lebanese state. This resolution aims to maintain peace along the border with Israel.

Mikati’s Response

In a government statement, Mikati stated, “We are surprised by this position, which constitutes a blatant interference in Lebanese affairs and an attempt to establish a rejected guardianship over Lebanon.” He emphasized that discussions regarding the implementation of Resolution 1701 should solely be the responsibility of the Lebanese state.

Role of UNIFIL

The United Nations Security Council authorized the U.N. peacekeeping mission known as UNIFIL to support Lebanese forces in ensuring that southern Lebanon remains free of unauthorized armed personnel and weapons. However, Israel has expressed concerns about the effectiveness of both the Lebanese army and UNIFIL in securing the area, leading to increased tensions.

Israel’s Position

Following a ground operation initiated on October 1 amid ongoing conflicts with Hezbollah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged the U.N. Secretary-General to consider withdrawing UNIFIL. Meanwhile, Israel’s U.N. Ambassador has called for a stronger mandate for the peacekeeping force to deter Hezbollah effectively.

Ongoing Concerns

The U.N. Security Council has raised alarms after several U.N. peacekeeping positions in southern Lebanon were attacked, highlighting the fragile situation in the region. The current mandate for UNIFIL is set to remain in effect until August 31, 2025.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: China Launches Major Survey To Uncover Childbearing Concerns