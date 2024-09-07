The prince, who is second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne after his father, expressed gratitude to his family and a strong commitment to personal growth.

Prince Hisahito, the son of Crown Prince Akishino, has reached a significant milestone, turning 18 and officially joining Japan’s Imperial family as an adult. This marks the first time in 39 years that a male member of Japan’s royal family has reached adulthood, a momentous event for a family that has ruled for over a millennium. Prince Hisahito’s coming-of-age arrives as Japan faces its own national challenges, including an aging and shrinking population.

The prince, who is second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne after his father, expressed gratitude to his family and a strong commitment to personal growth. In a statement shared by the Imperial Household Agency, Hisahito said, “I hope to learn more through each and every experience, absorbing various aspects and growing through them.” He also conveyed thanks to his parents and his sisters, Mako Komuro and Princess Kako, as well as his intention to work hard for the future.

Hisahito, currently a third-year student at the University of Tsukuba’s Senior High School in Tokyo, also expressed his desire to make the most of his remaining time in high school. While tradition typically involves a Coming-of-Age ceremony and a press conference, his formal celebration has been postponed to the spring of 2025, following his high school graduation, to prioritize his education.

The young prince’s coming of age carries substantial weight in Japan’s monarchy. As the youngest male member in the 17-member imperial family, and one of only four men remaining, Hisahito plays a critical role in a lineage facing modern challenges. The 1947 Imperial House Law currently restricts the throne to male heirs and requires female royal family members who marry commoners to relinquish their royal status.

Beyond Prince Hisahito and his father, the only other potential successor is Prince Hitachi, the emperor’s 88-year-old childless uncle. This situation raises ongoing questions about the future of Japan’s monarchy, especially in a society that does not permit women to ascend to the throne.

