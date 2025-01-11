Home
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Putin Has Been Carrying Out Horrific Actions: Joe Biden Amid Ongoing Invasion Of Ukraine

US President Joe Biden commented on Friday about Russian President Vladimir Putin's precarious position following new sanctions imposed by the US and UK targeting Moscow's energy sector amidst its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“Putin is in tough shape right now,” Biden remarked during a press briefing at the White House. “It’s vital that he doesn’t have the breathing room to continue the horrific actions he’s been carrying out.”

The President expressed optimism about Ukraine’s resilience, stating, “There’s a real chance Ukraine can prevail if Western support remains steady.”

The statement comes as the world watches the conflict’s developments closely, with only days left before Donald Trump assumes the US presidency. Biden emphasized the need for unified global efforts to hold Russia accountable and ensure the momentum remains in Ukraine’s favor.

Western nations, including the United States, have ramped up economic measures against Russia, aiming to curb its war efforts while supporting Ukraine’s defense initiatives.

Joe Biden On Putin ukraine

