Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Quad Meeting In Donald Trump’s Reign: Reaffirms Its Stance On Promoting Peace Especially Maritime

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar joined his counterparts from the United States, Australia, and Japan in Washington DC for the first Quad foreign ministers’ meeting under the Trump administration. The high-level dialogue underscored the growing significance of the Quad as a pillar of foreign policy for its member nations, focusing on fostering regional stability and inclusive development in the Indo-Pacific.

Key Discussions and Priorities

Jaishankar emphasized the comprehensive nature of the discussions, which addressed strategies to maintain peace, stability, and inclusivity in the Indo-Pacific region. The meeting underscored the need to broaden collaborative efforts in tackling shared global challenges, such as maritime security, economic resilience, and technological advancements.

The ministers reaffirmed their collective commitment to uphold principles of sovereignty, democratic values, and the rule of law while opposing unilateral actions that could destabilize the region.

Economic and Technological Security

Recognizing the critical importance of secure supply chains and infrastructure, the group pledged to strengthen collaboration on economic and technological security. Safeguarding critical infrastructure, including undersea cables and regional networks, was highlighted as a priority.

Commitment to Regional Peace and Prosperity

Amid concerns over Beijing’s increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea, the Quad reaffirmed its stance on promoting an inclusive, resilient, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. The group stressed the importance of maintaining peace across all domains, particularly maritime, which is crucial for the region’s development.

The ministers also committed to advancing cybersecurity initiatives to protect the region’s critical infrastructure and pledged to hold regular meetings to review progress ahead of the leaders’ summit in India later this year.

Quad’s Role in Regional Stability

Through its coordinated efforts, the Quad continues to demonstrate its relevance as a stabilizing force in the Indo-Pacific. Its focus on shared values, collaborative security, and economic progress solidifies its role in addressing evolving challenges and ensuring a prosperous future for the region.

This meeting marks a step forward in strengthening Quad partnerships and enhancing its strategic role in the global geopolitical landscape.

Quad Meeting

