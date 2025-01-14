Home
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Rashida Jones Steps Down As MSNBC President, Rebecca Kutler Named Interim Leader

Rashida Jones, the groundbreaking president of MSNBC, is stepping down, marking a significant leadership shift as Rebecca Kutler steps in as interim president. This transition comes amid transformative changes for the network, with its parent company preparing a major corporate spinoff.

Rashida Jones Steps Down As MSNBC President, Rebecca Kutler Named Interim Leader

Rashida Jones, the president of MSNBC, has announced her decision to step down, paving the way for Rebecca Kutler, one of her top deputies, to assume the role of interim president. This leadership change comes at a pivotal moment as Comcast, MSNBC’s corporate parent, prepares to spin off the network and other cable channels into a new publicly traded company.

Praise for Jones’ Leadership

Mark Lazarus, the future CEO of the spin-off company, acknowledged Jones’ impactful tenure in a memo circulated on Tuesday morning. “Rashida expertly navigated MSNBC through a years-long, unrelenting and unprecedented news cycle, all while driving the network to record viewership and making investments in nonlinear businesses,” Lazarus wrote.

Lazarus also emphasized his commitment to collaborating with Kutler as they “shape our collective future together.”

MSNBC’s Future After The Exit Of Rashida Jones

The leadership change raises several strategic questions for the network. Will MSNBC adjust its approach to political coverage with President-elect Donald Trump set to regain power? Additionally, once the spinoff is complete, will the network relocate from its iconic Rockefeller Center office space?

Jones’ departure also resolves speculation about her future at the network. Last month, Oliver Darcy of Status reported that she was considering an exit in early 2025. Jones, who took over as president nearly four years ago, made history as the first Black person to lead a major television news network.

Rashida Jones: Achievements Under Her Leadership

During her tenure, Jones recruited prominent hosts, including Jen Psaki, and prioritized the digital expansion of MSNBC’s brand. In 2022, she brought Rebecca Kutler on board from CNN to bolster the network’s strategic growth. Reflecting on MSNBC’s trajectory, Jones expressed confidence in the network’s future in her farewell memo, stating, “MSNBC is well-positioned for the future.”

Rebecca Kutler’s Credentials and Vision

Kutler brings two decades of experience from CNN, where she began as an intern in the Washington, D.C., bureau for Wolf Blitzer’s program. She went on to become a key producer, launching several shows, managing a roster of analysts, and overseeing programming for CNN+, the network’s short-lived streaming service.

Since joining MSNBC, Kutler has been instrumental in driving growth across digital, social, and audio platforms. Lazarus highlighted her contributions, noting, “She has been a catalyst for growth across our digital, social, and audio platforms, resulting in across-the-board record audience engagement.”

Plans for MSNBC’s Transition

In a staff conference call on Tuesday, Lazarus revealed that Kutler will hire a head of newsgathering and a head of talent as she builds her leadership team. He also addressed speculation about a potential rebranding of MSNBC after the spinoff, affirming that the network will retain its name.

Kutler was recently promoted to oversee all daytime programming at MSNBC, in addition to her responsibilities for podcasts, films, live events, streaming, and digital platforms.

