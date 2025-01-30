Home
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Reagan Airport: Are There Any Casualties? Plane Carrying 64 Passengers, 4 Crew Members Collides Mid-Air With A Helicopter? Here’s What Exactly Happened

According to Emergency Officials, there were 64 Passengers and 4 Crew Members onboard the Canadair Regional Jet CRJ-700 operating as PSA Airlines Flight 5342, when it crashed earlier at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport near D.C.

Reagan Airport: Are There Any Casualties? Plane Carrying 64 Passengers, 4 Crew Members Collides Mid-Air With A Helicopter? Here's What Exactly Happened

Reagan Airport


A commercial aircraft crashed into the Potomac River near Washington, D.C., following a mid-air collision with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The exact number of passengers on board remains unknown.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), American Airlines Flight 5342 collided with a Black Hawk helicopter near the airport. Footage of the incident captures the moment of impact, showing a bright flash of fire as the two aircraft collided.

The crash occurred on Wednesday evening, as confirmed by Washington, D.C. Fire Services. Following the incident, all flights at the airport were temporarily halted while emergency teams responded.

According to Emergency Officials, there were 64 Passengers and 4 Crew Members onboard the Canadair Regional Jet CRJ-700 operating as PSA Airlines Flight 5342, when it crashed earlier at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport near D.C. The Passengers who were possibly onboard the “Black Hawk” are still Unknown.

The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department reported that the aircraft crashed into the river shortly after 9 PM. Fire department rescue boats were dispatched to the scene to assist with recovery efforts.

Reports are suggesting that the Aircraft involved in the Crash at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, is PSA Airlines Flight 5342, a Canadair Regional Jet CRJ-700 operated by PSA, a Regional Airline operated by American.

The Flight was landing at the Airport, after flying from Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita, Kansas. Up to 60 Passengers are said to have been onboard the Aircraft.

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam: Plane Crashes Into A Helicopter Mid-Air, Reagan National Airport on High Alert

Filed under

DC PLANE CRASH Reagan Airport

