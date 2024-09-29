Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Republicans Distance From “Insulting” Comments Made By Donald Trump Against Harris

Several Republicans have tried to distance themselves from comments made by Donald Trump, which they found "insulting." Trump had stated that Kamala Harris was "mentally disabled."

Republicans Distance From “Insulting” Comments Made By Donald Trump Against Harris

Several Republicans have tried to distance themselves from comments made by Donald Trump, which they found “insulting.” Trump had stated that Kamala Harris was “mentally disabled.”

Many have advised the former president to focus on the substantive issues of his campaign rather than repeatedly launching personal attacks on Harris.

Harris has a mental disability: Trump

At a rally in Wisconsin, Trump made remarks suggesting that Harris had a mental disability, asserting that Joe Biden became mentally impaired while implying that Harris was born with such conditions. His audience responded with laughter.

The following day, he reiterated these controversial remarks at a rally in Pennsylvania, which have sparked concern within his own party.

Read More: Biden To Speak To Israeli PM Netanyahu In Bid To Avoid ‘All-Out War’ 

Such comments are offensive: Larry Hogan

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who is in a competitive Senate race, offered one of the strongest criticisms, stating that such comments are offensive not just to the vice president but also to individuals with actual mental disabilities. He emphasized that Trump’s divisive rhetoric is unnecessary.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, also criticized the personal nature of Trump’s comments, suggesting that it would be more effective to focus on arguing that Harris’s policies are harmful to the country. He expressed that while he didn’t view Harris as “crazy,” he believed her policies were detrimental.

Representative Tom Emmer, a Minnesota Republican assisting Trump’s running mate JD Vance with debate preparations, echoed this view, stating that the focus should remain on the issues.

Backlash against Trump

The comments faced backlash from the American Association of People with Disabilities, with President and CEO Maria Town asserting that Trump’s language was “ableist.” She noted that his comments revealed more about his own biases against individuals with disabilities than they did about Vice President Harris.

Others recalled Trump’s past remarks regarding President Biden’s cognitive abilities. Eric Holder, a former attorney general, remarked on the inconsistency, questioning Trump’s cognitive state and its implications for the future.

During his campaign against Biden, Trump had frequently called for the president to undergo cognitive tests while boasting about having passed one himself in 2018. At a June rally, he suggested Biden should take a cognitive test but confused the name of the doctor who administered his test shortly thereafter. He also mistakenly referred to Texas Republican Representative Ronny Jackson as “Ronny Johnson.”

Also Read: Putin ‘Afraid’ To Use Nuclear Weapons Because He ‘Loves His Life’: Zelensky

Filed under

American Association of People with Disabilities Harris Larry Hogan Republicans Trump

Also Read

Protests Erupt in India Following Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Protests Erupt in India Following Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

Entertainment

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox