Several Republicans have tried to distance themselves from comments made by Donald Trump, which they found “insulting.” Trump had stated that Kamala Harris was “mentally disabled.”

Many have advised the former president to focus on the substantive issues of his campaign rather than repeatedly launching personal attacks on Harris.

Harris has a mental disability: Trump

At a rally in Wisconsin, Trump made remarks suggesting that Harris had a mental disability, asserting that Joe Biden became mentally impaired while implying that Harris was born with such conditions. His audience responded with laughter.

The following day, he reiterated these controversial remarks at a rally in Pennsylvania, which have sparked concern within his own party.

Such comments are offensive: Larry Hogan

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who is in a competitive Senate race, offered one of the strongest criticisms, stating that such comments are offensive not just to the vice president but also to individuals with actual mental disabilities. He emphasized that Trump’s divisive rhetoric is unnecessary.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, also criticized the personal nature of Trump’s comments, suggesting that it would be more effective to focus on arguing that Harris’s policies are harmful to the country. He expressed that while he didn’t view Harris as “crazy,” he believed her policies were detrimental.

Representative Tom Emmer, a Minnesota Republican assisting Trump’s running mate JD Vance with debate preparations, echoed this view, stating that the focus should remain on the issues.

Backlash against Trump

The comments faced backlash from the American Association of People with Disabilities, with President and CEO Maria Town asserting that Trump’s language was “ableist.” She noted that his comments revealed more about his own biases against individuals with disabilities than they did about Vice President Harris.

Others recalled Trump’s past remarks regarding President Biden’s cognitive abilities. Eric Holder, a former attorney general, remarked on the inconsistency, questioning Trump’s cognitive state and its implications for the future.

During his campaign against Biden, Trump had frequently called for the president to undergo cognitive tests while boasting about having passed one himself in 2018. At a June rally, he suggested Biden should take a cognitive test but confused the name of the doctor who administered his test shortly thereafter. He also mistakenly referred to Texas Republican Representative Ronny Jackson as “Ronny Johnson.”

