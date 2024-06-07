Russia: Four Indian Students Drown in River Near Russia’s St. Petersburg, One Rescued

In a tragic incident near St. Petersburg, Russia, four Indian students drowned in a river, with local authorities recovering one body and continuing the search for the remaining three, officials reported on Friday.

A fifth student, a girl, was rescued from the river and is currently receiving medical treatment. Jalgaon District Collector Ayush Prasad confirmed the fatalities to the news agency ANI.

The Indian Embassy in Russia and the Consulate in St. Petersburg are working closely with local authorities to recover the bodies and expedite their repatriation to India. “We are working to send the bodies to the relatives as soon as possible,” stated the Indian Embassy. “Proper treatment is also being provided to the student whose life was saved.”

The Consulate in St. Petersburg added that they are collaborating with authorities in Veliky Novgorod, where the students were studying medicine at Veliky Novgorod State University. “The bereaved families have been contacted and assured of all possible help,” the Consulate said. “Proper medical, including psychological treatment, is being provided to the girl student who was saved.”

Details about the cause of the drowning and the identities of the victims have not yet been released by officials. The Indian mission in Russia remains committed to supporting the affected families during this difficult time.

