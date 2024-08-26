Monday, August 26, 2024

Russia Launches Massive Missile and Drone Attack on Ukraine, Kyiv Hit by Explosions

The Ukrainian military announced on Monday that Russia has carried out a large-scale missile and drone assault on Ukraine, as reported by Reuters.

The Ukrainian military announced on Monday that Russia has carried out a large-scale missile and drone assault on Ukraine, as reported by Reuters.

Kyiv experienced at least seven explosions amidst a nationwide alert for Russian aerial threats, according to AFP. Ukraine’s air force confirmed that 11 TU-95 strategic bombers were deployed, and multiple missiles were launched.

In addition to Kyiv, local authorities reported explosions in the northwestern city of Lutsk, where an apartment block sustained damage.

