Russia launched an extensive missile and drone attack across Ukraine on Wednesday, striking energy facilities and forcing authorities to impose emergency power outages in multiple regions. The strikes, described as targeting “critically important facilities,” come during freezing winter temperatures, intensifying the hardships faced by Ukrainian civilians.

Russia Targeting Ukraine’s Energy and Military Infrastructure

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that the attacks were aimed at gas and energy facilities critical to Ukraine’s military industrial complex. However, the ministry did not specify the exact locations or further details of the strikes.

This assault followed Russia’s statement on Tuesday, vowing retaliation for what it claimed was a Ukrainian attack on Russian soil using Western-supplied missiles. While Ukraine did not confirm such an attack, it reported targeting several strategic locations in Russia, including an oil refinery, a fuel storage depot, and anti-aircraft systems.

Scale of the Overnight Russia’s Attack

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 43 missiles and 74 drones overnight. Of these, Ukrainian defenses intercepted 30 missiles and 47 drones, while 27 drones failed to reach their intended targets. The barrage affected areas from the Lviv region in western Ukraine, near Poland, to Kharkiv in the northeast, close to the Russian border.

State energy company Ukrenergo reported emergency power outages in six regions as a precautionary measure during the attacks. “The enemy continues to terrorize Ukrainians,” Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko wrote on Facebook.

Electricity was partially restored in some areas by midday, but Ukrenergo urged residents to conserve power and limit the use of high-energy appliances to prevent further strain on the grid.

Russia’s Ongoing Energy Crisis in Ukraine

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure throughout the war, aiming to cripple the country’s power grid and undermine civilian morale. The attacks have left millions without heat, electricity, and running water during harsh winters.

The United Nations refugee agency previously estimated that Ukraine had lost more than 60% of its energy generation capacity as of September last year. Although Western allies have been assisting Ukraine in rebuilding its power infrastructure, the repeated attacks have made recovery difficult.

“It is the middle of the winter, and Russia’s goal remains unchanged: our energy infrastructure,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

In response to the attacks, Zelenskyy urged Western partners to expedite the delivery of promised air defense systems. “Promises have been made but not yet fully realized,” he said, emphasizing the urgent need to protect Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

Russia’s Advances

The nearly three-year conflict has evolved into a war of attrition along a 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line stretching from northeast to southern Ukraine. While Russia has made some battlefield advances over the past year, its progress has been slow and costly.

Despite the ongoing challenges, Ukrainian authorities remain determined to restore essential services and rebuild damaged infrastructure. Western support continues to play a vital role in these efforts as Ukraine faces relentless assaults on its energy systems and military facilities.