Saturday, January 18, 2025
Russian Drone And Missile Attack On Kyiv Kills Three, Sparks Widespread Damage

A Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv early Saturday killed at least three people and caused widespread damage in the Shevchenkivskyi district, a bustling area of the Ukrainian capital.

At least three people have been confirmed dead following a Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, early Saturday morning.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the fatalities in a post on X. The attack, which occurred in the early hours, primarily targeted the Shevchenkivskyi district, a bustling area known for its universities, bars, and restaurants.

Kyiv’s Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, urged residents to stay in shelters, warning of an ongoing ballistic missile threat. In a Telegram post, he confirmed that air defenses were in operation around the city to intercept the incoming attacks. Despite efforts to protect the city, windows were shattered in the Shevchenkivskyidistrict, including those at the entrance of the Lukyanivska metro station, which had to close for safety. Klitschko also reported significant damage to a water supply pipeline in the area, adding to the widespread destruction.

Russia Claims Responsibility

Russian military officials claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that they had struck a Ukrainian manufacturer of “long-range rockets” in retaliation for Ukraine’s use of US-supplied ATACMS missiles to target Russian territory. According to Ukraine’s air force, Russia launched 39 Shahed drones, along with several ballistic missiles, during the pre-dawn hours. Ukrainian air defenses were able to shoot down 24 drones and two missiles, although the debris from a shot-down missile fell over Shevchenkivskyi, leading to the casualties. Another district, Desnyansky, also witnessed falling debris, contributing to the chaos.

In addition to the damage in Kyiv, Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian territory set several industrial sites ablaze in the Kaluga and Tula regions. Local officials reported that a fire broke out in the town of Lyudinovo in Kaluga after a Ukrainian drone hit a site, as confirmed by Kaluga Governor Vladislav Shapsha. Russia’s defense ministry reported that 46 Ukrainian drones were destroyed across the country overnight, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing conflict.

As the war continues to escalate, the destruction in Kyiv marks another chapter in the growing toll of the Russian invasion, which has already led to significant loss of life and widespread infrastructural damage across Ukraine. Both sides continue to exchange drone and missile strikes, with civilian areas caught in the crossfire. The situation remains tense, with air defense systems deployed in both Ukrainian and Russian regions as the fighting intensifies.

