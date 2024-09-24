Home
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Ryan Wesley Routh Charged With Attempted Assassination Of Trump

Ryan Wesley Routh Charged With Attempted Assassination Of Trump

Prosecutors have charged Ryan Wesley Routh with attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, following an incident on September 15 where Routh allegedly camped outside Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course. Reports indicate that he was armed with a rifle and aimed it through a chain-link fence while Trump was on the golf course.

Evidence of Stalking and Surveillance

According to federal prosecutors, Routh stalked Trump in Florida for over a month. Cell phone data purportedly places him at both the golf course and Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence during several days from August 18 until his arrest. Initially charged with two firearm-related offenses, including the obliteration of a firearm’s serial number, Routh’s charges expanded as the investigation progressed.

Additional Charges Filed

Alongside the attempted assassination charge, Routh faces counts of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and assaulting a federal officer. The indictment details that he allegedly “forcibly assaulted, opposed, impeded, intimidated, and interfered with” a Secret Service agent.

Legal Proceedings and Oversight

Routh is scheduled for arraignment on Monday, with Judge Aileen Cannon overseeing the case. Cannon, appointed by Trump, previously dismissed the federal classified documents case against the former president.

Government’s Response

Attorney General Merrick Garland condemned the alleged assassination attempt as a “heinous act” during a recent news conference. He emphasized the importance of accountability and expressed gratitude for Trump’s safety. Garland also addressed Trump’s claims about the investigation, stating that the Justice Department would work cooperatively with Florida state officials as appropriate.

Conclusion

The situation remains fluid as legal proceedings unfold. The Justice Department is committed to pursuing the case vigorously in the wake of this alarming incident.

