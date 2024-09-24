Home
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Live Tv

‘Leave Now’ UK Government Advises Citizens In Lebanon To Evacuate

The Prime Minister has issued a strong warning to British nationals in Lebanon, stating, “now is the time to leave.” This message comes in response to rapidly deteriorating conditions in the country, which have seen more than 500 casualties reported in just the past 24 hours.

Contingency Plans and Military Support

Sir Keir Starmer emphasized the government’s commitment to ramping up contingency plans for the potential evacuation of UK citizens. He reiterated, “the most important message from me to British nationals in Lebanon is to leave immediately.” The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has dispatched 700 troops to Cyprus to support evacuation efforts and has advised against all travel to Lebanon.

A senior government official highlighted that, unlike the chaotic evacuation from Kabul in 2021, commercial flights are still operating from Lebanon, offering a viable exit option for those wishing to leave.

Call for Ceasefire and Diplomatic Efforts

The UK government continues to call for an immediate ceasefire amid the escalating violence in the region. Defence Secretary John Healey stated, “We continue to urge all sides to step back from conflict to prevent further tragic loss of life.” Healey also mentioned ongoing preparations to assist British nationals should the situation worsen.

Increased Military Presence

The UK has maintained a significant diplomatic and military presence in the region, including RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus and two Royal Navy ships in the eastern Mediterranean. Additionally, the Royal Air Force has aircraft on standby to assist with evacuation and support operations.

Rising Tensions in the Region

Tensions in the Middle East have been escalating since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which resulted in substantial casualties. Following this, fighting between Israel and Hezbollah intensified, with Hezbollah launching thousands of rockets into northern Israel. Israel has responded with extensive airstrikes, which have reportedly resulted in significant loss of life in Lebanon.

Future Discussions at UN General Assembly

The escalating conflict in the Middle East is anticipated to be a critical topic of discussion for world leaders at the upcoming UN General Assembly. Sir Keir Starmer is scheduled to arrive in New York to engage in discussions related to these pressing issues.

