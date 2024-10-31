Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Saudi Arabia: Normalization With Israel “Off The Table”

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan stated in an interview with CNN that the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel is contingent upon the establishment of a Palestinian state. He indicated that without progress on Palestinian statehood, normalization is not just jeopardized, but completely off the table. He emphasized that the overall security of the region could also be compromised if the rights of Palestinians are not addressed.

The Palestinian issue

This stance aligns with remarks made by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last month, where he conveyed to the Shura Council that diplomatic ties with Israel would not proceed without resolving the Palestinian issue.

The Biden administration has prioritized Israel-Saudi normalization as a key goal in its Middle East policy. In 2023, the US and Saudi Arabia had been in discussions regarding this matter, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken expected to travel to Riyadh shortly before Hamas’s attack on Israel, which disrupted these negotiations.

Saudi Arabia, US and normalization with Israel

In addition, Saudi Arabia and the US were working towards a significant defense agreement that was linked to Saudi normalization with Israel. Acknowledging this, Prince Faisal pointed out that specific conditions outlined by the Crown Prince must be met before diplomatic relations can be established, but the kingdom is willing to wait for a more favorable situation.

In related news, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with CIA Director William Burns in Cairo to discuss issues concerning Gaza and Lebanon. During this meeting, Sisi highlighted the urgent need for a ceasefire in Lebanon and touched upon efforts to negotiate a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza, as well as humanitarian aid for the region. The meeting also included Egypt’s intelligence chief, Hassan Rashad.

Reports indicate that a proposal being considered by the US, Israel, and Qatar involves a month-long ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of certain hostages. Qatari negotiators, who are key intermediaries with Hamas alongside Egypt, are currently discussing this limited proposal with Hamas.

