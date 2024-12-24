Secrets Revealed: From Flying Reindeer To Gift Delivery, NORAD Explains How Santa Delivers Gifts To Kids

NORAD’s Santa Tracker is back to follow Santa’s Christmas 2024 journey in real time. Track Santa’s progress online or via social media as NORAD uses advanced radar systems, satellites, and volunteers to share updates. Santa begins at the International Date Line, traveling westward across the globe, reaching homes between 9 p.m. and midnight.

As Christmas Eve unfolds, Santa Claus is preparing for his annual adventure from the North Pole to deliver gifts worldwide. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is once again stepping in to ensure families can track Santa’s journey in real time. Since 1958, NORAD has upheld the beloved tradition of providing live updates on Santa’s location as he makes his magical voyage across the globe.

Where Is Santa Now?

Families eager to follow Santa’s progress can check NORAD’s live map on its official website or receive updates through its social media channels, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube.

While the tracker shows Santa’s live location, NORAD emphasizes that it cannot predict the exact time of his arrival. According to NORAD’s experts, Santa typically reaches individual homes between 9 p.m. and midnight on Christmas Eve. However, there’s one golden rule: Santa arrives only when children are asleep!

“Only Santa knows his route, which means we cannot predict where and when he will arrive at your house,” NORAD explains on its website.

How Does NORAD Track Santa?

Using advanced radar systems and satellites, NORAD monitors Santa’s movements in the same way it protects North American airspace. Its state-of-the-art North American Warning System, with 47 checkpoints across northern Canada and Alaska, ensures accurate tracking.

NORAD begins tracking as soon as Santa takes off. “The moment our radar tells us that Santa has lifted off, we begin to use the same satellites that we use in providing air warning of possible missile launches aimed at North America,” the agency explains.

Families can also call the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center at 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to get updates directly from volunteers. This hotline operates between 6 a.m. and midnight Eastern Time on Christmas Eve.

The Volunteers Behind the Scenes

Over 1,250 uniformed personnel from the U.S. and Canada, along with Department of Defense civilians, volunteer to answer calls and emails about Santa’s location. In past years, even the President and First Lady have joined the effort to delight children with Santa updates, reported by CBC News.

Santa’s Journey and Tradition

Santa’s trip begins at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean, from where he travels westward. Historically, he first visits the South Pacific, including New Zealand and Australia, before moving through Asia, Africa, Europe, and North America. Santa then concludes his journey in Central and South America.

“Santa’s route can be affected by the weather, making it unpredictable,” NORAD notes, adding that the agency coordinates with Santa’s Elf Launch Staff to confirm launch times.

The tradition of tracking Santa started in 1955 when a misprinted Sears ad listed a hotline number connecting callers to the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD), NORAD’s predecessor. Colonel Harry Shoup, the officer on duty, played along when a child called, asking for Santa. This spontaneous gesture of kindness gave birth to the beloved tradition, which NORAD officially embraced in 1958.

A Modern Santa Tracking Experience

With the advent of technology, NORAD introduced its Santa tracking website in 1997. Today, the site receives nearly 15 million visitors from over 200 countries annually. NORAD’s Santa Tracker also integrates satellite imagery, GPS, and social media updates, allowing families worldwide to experience the magic of Santa’s journey like never before.

NORAD’s Escort for Santa

To ensure safe travels, NORAD’s fighter jets, including F-15s, F-16s, and F-22s, escort Santa across North America. These jets fly alongside his sleigh, guided by Rudolph and the eight other reindeer, as they spread holiday cheer.

