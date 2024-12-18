SFJ Alleges Russia Facilitated Khalistani Terrorist Nijjar Killing

Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has accused the Russian embassy in Canada of aiding India in the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar by sharing intelligence. The secessionist group has also announced a $25,000 reward for information on the public engagements of Russian and Indian ambassadors.

Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a secessionist organization, has accused the Russian embassy in Canada of aiding in the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar by providing "signal intelligence" to Indian officials. CNN-News18 reported these claims, which add a new layer of controversy to the ongoing tensions.

$25,000 Reward Announced by SFJ

SFJ has announced a reward of $25,000 for information regarding the public engagements of Russian Ambassador Vladimir Stepanov in Canada and Indian Ambassador Vinay Kwatra in the United States.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of SFJ, stated, “Russian President Vladimir Putin’s support to PM Narendra Modi’s India against pro-Khalistan Sikhs is a death knell for Russia.” Pannun further alleged that Kwatra, in coordination with Stepanov, is operating a surveillance and espionage network across the U.S. and Canada.

Alleged Intelligence Sharing Between Russia and India on Nijjar Killing

According to SFJ, Russia played a key role in Nijjar’s assassination by sharing signals intelligence with Pavan Kumar Rai, the head of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in Canada. Rai was expelled from Canada by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government in the aftermath of Nijjar’s killing.

SFJ also alleged that the Russian embassy in Ottawa hacked Nijjar’s Telegram account in May 2023, enabling India to track his movements. This intelligence, the group claims, led to Nijjar’s assassination on June 18 at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey. Pannun further alleged that his own Telegram account was compromised by Russian intelligence, with his location and movements shared with RAW in a failed assassination attempt.

Nijjar Killing: Russia-India Terror Nexus,” Claims SFJ

Calling for action against what it described as a “Russia-India terror nexus,” SFJ issued a call to pro-Khalistan supporters to hold both the Russian and Indian ambassadors accountable for their alleged roles in violent attacks on pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Canada and the U.S.

“Pro-Khalistan Sikhs are going to question Indian and Russian ambassadors on their role in violent attacks on pro-Khalistan Sikhs on Canadian and American soil,” Pannun said in a statement.

In December, U.S.-based security firm iVerify released a report indicating that Pannun’s smartphone had been targeted by sophisticated spyware. The spyware was allegedly used to track his location and monitor his daily movements.

