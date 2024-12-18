Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

SFJ Alleges Russia Facilitated Khalistani Terrorist Nijjar Killing

Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has accused the Russian embassy in Canada of aiding India in the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar by sharing intelligence. The secessionist group has also announced a $25,000 reward for information on the public engagements of Russian and Indian ambassadors.

SFJ Alleges Russia Facilitated Khalistani Terrorist Nijjar Killing

Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a secessionist organization, has accused the Russian embassy in Canada of aiding in the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar by providing “signal intelligence” to Indian officials. CNN-News18 reportedJustin Trudeau Tries To Brush Off Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland’s Exit As Festive Family Spat these claims, which add a new layer of controversy to the ongoing tensions.

$25,000 Reward Announced by SFJ

SFJ has announced a reward of $25,000 for information regarding the public engagements of Russian Ambassador Vladimir Stepanov in Canada and Indian Ambassador Vinay Kwatra in the United States.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of SFJ, stated, “Russian President Vladimir Putin’s support to PM Narendra Modi’s India against pro-Khalistan Sikhs is a death knell for Russia.” Pannun further alleged that Kwatra, in coordination with Stepanov, is operating a surveillance and espionage network across the U.S. and Canada.

Alleged Intelligence Sharing Between Russia and India on Nijjar Killing

According to SFJ, Russia played a key role in Nijjar’s assassination by sharing signals intelligence with Pavan Kumar Rai, the head of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in Canada. Rai was expelled from Canada by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government in the aftermath of Nijjar’s killing.

SFJ also alleged that the Russian embassy in Ottawa hacked Nijjar’s Telegram account in May 2023, enabling India to track his movements. This intelligence, the group claims, led to Nijjar’s assassination on June 18 at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey. Pannun further alleged that his own Telegram account was compromised by Russian intelligence, with his location and movements shared with RAW in a failed assassination attempt.

Nijjar Killing: Russia-India Terror Nexus,” Claims SFJ

Calling for action against what it described as a “Russia-India terror nexus,” SFJ issued a call to pro-Khalistan supporters to hold both the Russian and Indian ambassadors accountable for their alleged roles in violent attacks on pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Canada and the U.S.

“Pro-Khalistan Sikhs are going to question Indian and Russian ambassadors on their role in violent attacks on pro-Khalistan Sikhs on Canadian and American soil,” Pannun said in a statement.

In December, U.S.-based security firm iVerify released a report indicating that Pannun’s smartphone had been targeted by sophisticated spyware. The spyware was allegedly used to track his location and monitor his daily movements.

Also Read: Justin Trudeau Tries To Brush Off Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland’s Exit As Festive Family Spat

Filed under

Hardeep Singh Nijjar SFJ Sikhs For Justice

Advertisement

Also Read

Jay-Z’s Lawyers Seek Swift Dismissal From Rape Lawsuit After Accuser’s TV Remarks

Jay-Z’s Lawyers Seek Swift Dismissal From Rape Lawsuit After Accuser’s TV Remarks

Supreme Court Issues Landmark Guidelines To Combat Illegal Constructions

Supreme Court Issues Landmark Guidelines To Combat Illegal Constructions

Beast Games: Where To Stream MrBeast’s Reality Show Live

Beast Games: Where To Stream MrBeast’s Reality Show Live

Bird Flu: Symptoms And How Threatening Is It As US Reports The First Case?

Bird Flu: Symptoms And How Threatening Is It As US Reports The First Case?

‘Temples On Waqf Land’: Here Is What Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Said Over Eviction Notices Controversy

‘Temples On Waqf Land’: Here Is What Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Said Over Eviction Notices Controversy

Entertainment

Jay-Z’s Lawyers Seek Swift Dismissal From Rape Lawsuit After Accuser’s TV Remarks

Jay-Z’s Lawyers Seek Swift Dismissal From Rape Lawsuit After Accuser’s TV Remarks

Beast Games: Where To Stream MrBeast’s Reality Show Live

Beast Games: Where To Stream MrBeast’s Reality Show Live

Tom Holland To Spend A Cozy Christmas With Zendaya And Family

Tom Holland To Spend A Cozy Christmas With Zendaya And Family

‘Is Signing My Tit’: Mariah Carey Celebrates Her Return to Stage by Signing Rihanna’s Breast

‘Is Signing My Tit’: Mariah Carey Celebrates Her Return to Stage by Signing Rihanna’s Breast

Watch | Ram Charan Admits Jealousy Over Jr NTR’s Scene In RRR – Documentary Trailer For ‘Behind And Beyond’ OUT Now

Watch | Ram Charan Admits Jealousy Over Jr NTR’s Scene In RRR – Documentary Trailer

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox