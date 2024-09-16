Shanghai Issues Red Alert as Typhoon Bebinca Hits Landfall; Strongest in Decades

Typhoon Bebinca made landfall in Shanghai early Monday morning, marking one of the most severe weather events to hit the city in decades

Typhoon Bebinca made landfall in Shanghai early Monday morning, marking one of the most severe weather events to hit the city in decades. According to Chinese state media, the typhoon struck at approximately 7:30 a.m. local time (2330 GMT), unleashing powerful winds and torrential rainfall across the metropolis.

The storm system, with maximum sustained winds reaching 151 kilometers per hour (94 miles per hour) near its center, has prompted Shanghai authorities to issue a red alert. Meteorologists have indicated that Typhoon Bebinca could be the most intense to hit Shanghai since 1949.

Emergency Measures and Disruptions

In response to the severe weather, Shanghai authorities have implemented precautionary measures to safeguard residents. Coastal areas have seen evacuations, with residents being moved to safer locations away from the typhoon’s path. The storm has also caused significant disruptions to transportation and travel.

Hundreds of flights at Shanghai’s two major airports have been canceled since Sunday evening, impacting air travel for numerous passengers. Train services have been halted at the Shanghai railway station, further exacerbating travel difficulties. The disruptions coincide with China’s three-day public holiday for the mid-Autumn Festival, affecting both local residents and tourists.

Popular tourist destinations, including the renowned Shanghai Disney Resort, have been closed until further notice due to the storm.

Previous Impacts and Future Forecasts

Typhoon Bebinca has already caused considerable damage in other regions. In the central and southern parts of the Philippines, the storm claimed the lives of six individuals due to falling trees. The storm also affected Japan before making its way to China.

Local broadcaster CCTV reports that Bebinca is expected to continue its northwesterly trajectory, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds to the Chinese provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Anhui.

Historical Context and Climate Concerns

Shanghai is not accustomed to experiencing the full force of powerful typhoons, which typically affect southern China more frequently. Last week, Typhoon Yagi, classified as a Category 4 storm, ravaged the southern province of Hainan, resulting in at least two fatalities.

China, as the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, is increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events like Typhoon Bebinca. Scientists link the heightened frequency and intensity of such storms to climate change, raising concerns about the broader impacts of global warming.

