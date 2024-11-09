Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Pakistan PM Trolled For Using VPN To Congratulate Trump On X, Users Point Out Hypocrisy

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif faces backlash for congratulating Trump on X, despite the platform being banned in Pakistan. Critics accuse him of hypocrisy for using a VPN.

Pakistan PM Trolled For Using VPN To Congratulate Trump On X, Users Point Out Hypocrisy

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently extended his congratulations to former U.S. President Donald Trump on his victory in the 2024 Republican presidential race, sparking widespread criticism. Sharif’s message was posted on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, which has been banned in Pakistan. The incident quickly drew attention, with many users accusing the Pakistani leader of hypocrisy for circumventing his own government’s restrictions.

Post That Sparked Backlash

On November 6, 2024, Prime Minister Sharif shared a post on X congratulating Donald Trump, following his win in securing the Republican nomination. The tweet read, “Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump on his historic victory for a second term! I look forward to working closely with the incoming Administration to further strengthen and broaden the Pakistan-U.S. partnership.”

However, the response to Sharif’s post was swift and sharp. Despite the ban on X in Pakistan, which Sharif’s government had imposed in 2023, the Prime Minister was found to be accessing the platform via a VPN. This prompted users on X to point out the glaring contradiction in the Prime Minister’s actions.

Accusations of ‘Hypocrisy’ Shortly after Sharif’s message, a Community Note appeared on his post, reminding readers of the government’s ban on the platform and the Prime Minister’s violation of Pakistani laws by using a VPN to access X.

One user commented, “Check this out people — Shameless & mandates thief @CMShehbaz is congratulating @realDonaldTrump via X after banning X for his own Pakistani nation — this is called true hypocrisy!!” This comment encapsulated the frustration many felt about the double standard displayed by the Prime Minister.

Further criticism arose when users pointed out the wider problem of government ministers accessing X via VPNs, despite the official ban. One X user remarked, “The government has imposed a ban on Twitter in Pakistan, with reports suggesting that even ministers are accessing the platform using VPNs. It’s quite an irony for a government that’s restricting public access while using the same tools to bypass their own rules.”

Pakistan’s Government Response To Trump’s Victory

Despite the backlash over Sharif’s post, the Pakistan government attempted to clarify its stance regarding Trump’s victory. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement emphasizing that the result of the U.S. presidential election would not affect Pakistan’s relationship with China.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, a spokesperson for the Foreign Office, said, “Our relations with the United States are decades old, and we look forward to further strengthening and broadening Pakistan-U.S. relationships in all fields.”

MUST READ | Is Russia REALLY Considering A ‘Ministry Of Sex’ Amid Birth Rate Concerns?

Filed under

donald trump Latest world news Shehbaz Sharif World news
Advertisement

Also Read

Police Arrest Another In Brampton Hindu Temple Attack

Police Arrest Another In Brampton Hindu Temple Attack

Trump Has pledged To Reduce Immigration

Trump Has pledged To Reduce Immigration

Subhash Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Appeals To PM Modi to Bring Back Netaji’s Remains from Japan Before Birth Anniversary

Subhash Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Appeals To PM Modi to Bring Back Netaji’s Remains from Japan...

Joe Biden And Donald Trump Scheduled For A ‘Transition’ Meet At White House On Nov 13

Joe Biden And Donald Trump Scheduled For A ‘Transition’ Meet At White House On Nov...

Three NASA Astronauts Are Not Revealing Who Among Them Was Hospitalised After Prolonged Mission, Here’s WHY

Three NASA Astronauts Are Not Revealing Who Among Them Was Hospitalised After Prolonged Mission, Here’s...

Entertainment

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef Eating By Ex-Boyfriend

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef

Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Take Over Lookalike Contests After Timothée Chalamet’s Event Goes Viral

Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Take Over Lookalike Contests After Timothée Chalamet’s Event Goes Viral

Amaran Breaks Records: Major Mukund’s Story Earns Rs 200 Crore Globally – A Must-Watch Blockbuster!

Amaran Breaks Records: Major Mukund’s Story Earns Rs 200 Crore Globally – A Must-Watch Blockbuster!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox