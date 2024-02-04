Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed meets with the UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza

At Al Nakheel Palace, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, met with Sigrid Kaag, the Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza for the UN. The meeting covered the most recent developments regarding the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip as well as methods for coordination and cooperation between the UN and the UAE to provide relief aid, given the worsening conditions for the civilian population there.

The two sides focused on areas of joint cooperation between the UAE, represented by its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), and the UN, as well as areas of partnership in the humanitarian field, including the best ways to deliver humanitarian aid to those affected in the Gaza Strip and support the needy and affected areas.

Sheikh Hamdan welcomed the UN official’s visit, stressing that the UAE, under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen to extend all forms of support, including humanitarian aid, for all those in need around the world.

He continued by saying that because of its genuine approach and strong moral foundation based on the principles of humanitarian giving and aiding the poor, the UAE supports global initiatives meant to find solutions to humanitarian problems. In this regard, Sheikh Hamdan emphasized the necessity of securing humanitarian corridors immediately in order to allow regional and global organizations to fulfill their mandate of aiding Gaza Strip civilians.

“The Emirates Red Crescent is proud of its cooperation and distinguished relations with various United Nations organisations concerned with humanitarian aspects, which enabled it to make several achievements that contributed to alleviating the suffering of people in many areas where the ERC has been present in,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Sigrid Kaag, for her part, applauded President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s orders to provide USD 5 million to support UN operations in the Gaza Strip. She conveyed her gratitude and admiration for the UAE’s contribution to the global humanitarian scene, which she claimed is beset by difficulties as a result of the intensifying events and crises in several nations. The foreign official praised the food and relief supplies that the ERC brought to the Gaza Strip as part of the humanitarian mission known as Gallant Knight 3.