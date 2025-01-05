Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Shigemi Fukahori, Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Survivor And Peace Campaigner, Dies At 93

Fukahori was only 14 years old when the U.S. dropped the bomb on Nagasaki, killing tens of thousands, including many of his family members.

Shigemi Fukahori, Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Survivor And Peace Campaigner, Dies At 93

Shigemi Fukahori, who survived the 1945 atomic bombing of Nagasaki and devoted his life to advocating for peace and the abolition of nuclear weapons, died on January 3 at the age of 93.

He died at a hospital in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, reportedly due to old age, according to the Urakami Catholic Church, where he was a regular visitor and prayed daily until last year.

The Urakami Catholic Church is approximately 500 meters from the nuclear blast’s ground zero and near Nagasaki Peace Park.

Fragments of the church still remain, such as its bell tower, as well as statues, having survived the atomic bomb that destroyed Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.

The atomic bomb on Nagasaki

Fukahori was only 14 years old when the U.S. dropped the bomb on Nagasaki, killing tens of thousands, including many of his family members.

The attack occurred three days after Hiroshima experienced an equally devastating blow of its own when nuclear weapons were first used in war and Japan surrendered, ending World War II.

Atomic Bomb’s devastating impact on Fukahori

When the atomic bomb hit, Fukahori was an employee at a shipyard about three kilometers (two miles) away from the centre.

He left unspoken, for years afterward, the horrible things he witnessed and lived with, tormented by painful memories and a feeling of powerlessness.

It was only about 15 years ago, during a visit to Spain, that Fukahori began speaking openly about his past.

He met a man who had survived the bombing of Guernica during the Spanish Civil War when he, too, was 14. Their shared experiences encouraged Fukahori to break his silence.

In a 2019 NHK interview-Japan’s national broadcaster-Fukahori said of the bombing day: “When the bomb was dropped, I heard a voice asking for help. When I walked over and held out my hand, that person’s skin melted. And I still remember how that felt.

’Baton of Peace’

In his later years, Fukahori devoted much energy to sharing his story with young people and working for a nuclear-free world. He called this “the baton of peace” that he was passing on to the next generation. His commitment to this cause won him respect not only in Japan but worldwide.

When Pope Francis came to Nagasaki in 2019, Fukahori had the privilege of offering him a wreath of white flowers. The next year, he appeared at a ceremony on behalf of the victims, giving a passionate “pledge for peace.” He vowed never to let the city become the last place in the world an atomic bomb fell.

A wake for Fukahori will be held on Sunday, while funeral services will be held on Monday at the Urakami Catholic Church. His daughter will represent the family during the ceremonies.

(inputs from AP)

ALSO READ: Pakistan: Bombing in Balochistan Kills Six, Including Pakistani Paramilitary Troops

Filed under

Japan Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Shigemi Fukahori

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

‘It felt like I was watching Sridevi’: Amir Khan Praises Actors In Loveyapa

‘It felt like I was watching Sridevi’: Amir Khan Praises Actors In Loveyapa

Tokyo Restaurateurs Pay $1.3 Million For Bluefin Tuna As Big As ‘Motorbike’ At New Year Auction

Tokyo Restaurateurs Pay $1.3 Million For Bluefin Tuna As Big As ‘Motorbike’ At New Year...

BJP Leader Ramesh Bidhuri Lands In Controversy Again, Says ‘Atishi Changed Her Father’

BJP Leader Ramesh Bidhuri Lands In Controversy Again, Says ‘Atishi Changed Her Father’

The Chinese Shopping Brand Re- Entering Indian Market which Is A Headache To Zara And H&M

The Chinese Shopping Brand Re- Entering Indian Market which Is A Headache To Zara And...

Congestion Pricing Rolls Out In New York City: A Landmark Move To Tackle Traffic Woes

Congestion Pricing Rolls Out In New York City: A Landmark Move To Tackle Traffic Woes

Entertainment

‘It felt like I was watching Sridevi’: Amir Khan Praises Actors In Loveyapa

‘It felt like I was watching Sridevi’: Amir Khan Praises Actors In Loveyapa

Sky Force Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads India’s First Airstrike In An Epic Patriotic Drama

Sky Force Trailer: Akshay Kumar Leads India’s First Airstrike In An Epic Patriotic Drama

BTS’ V In Squid Game Season 3? Fans Speculate After Cast Rumors Spark Buzz

BTS’ V In Squid Game Season 3? Fans Speculate After Cast Rumors Spark Buzz

Will This Hollywood A-Lister Play Trickshot In Hawkeye Season 2? Everything You Need To Know

Will This Hollywood A-Lister Play Trickshot In Hawkeye Season 2? Everything You Need To Know

Aubrey Plaza And Jeff Baena Full Relationship Timeline As LA Medical Examiner Reveals Death Cause

Aubrey Plaza And Jeff Baena Full Relationship Timeline As LA Medical Examiner Reveals Death Cause

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox