Shigemi Fukahori, Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Survivor And Peace Campaigner, Dies At 93

Shigemi Fukahori, who survived the 1945 atomic bombing of Nagasaki and devoted his life to advocating for peace and the abolition of nuclear weapons, died on January 3 at the age of 93.

He died at a hospital in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, reportedly due to old age, according to the Urakami Catholic Church, where he was a regular visitor and prayed daily until last year.

The Urakami Catholic Church is approximately 500 meters from the nuclear blast’s ground zero and near Nagasaki Peace Park.

Fragments of the church still remain, such as its bell tower, as well as statues, having survived the atomic bomb that destroyed Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.

The atomic bomb on Nagasaki

Fukahori was only 14 years old when the U.S. dropped the bomb on Nagasaki, killing tens of thousands, including many of his family members.

The attack occurred three days after Hiroshima experienced an equally devastating blow of its own when nuclear weapons were first used in war and Japan surrendered, ending World War II.

Atomic Bomb’s devastating impact on Fukahori

When the atomic bomb hit, Fukahori was an employee at a shipyard about three kilometers (two miles) away from the centre.

He left unspoken, for years afterward, the horrible things he witnessed and lived with, tormented by painful memories and a feeling of powerlessness.

It was only about 15 years ago, during a visit to Spain, that Fukahori began speaking openly about his past.

He met a man who had survived the bombing of Guernica during the Spanish Civil War when he, too, was 14. Their shared experiences encouraged Fukahori to break his silence.

In a 2019 NHK interview-Japan’s national broadcaster-Fukahori said of the bombing day: “When the bomb was dropped, I heard a voice asking for help. When I walked over and held out my hand, that person’s skin melted. And I still remember how that felt.

’Baton of Peace’

In his later years, Fukahori devoted much energy to sharing his story with young people and working for a nuclear-free world. He called this “the baton of peace” that he was passing on to the next generation. His commitment to this cause won him respect not only in Japan but worldwide.

When Pope Francis came to Nagasaki in 2019, Fukahori had the privilege of offering him a wreath of white flowers. The next year, he appeared at a ceremony on behalf of the victims, giving a passionate “pledge for peace.” He vowed never to let the city become the last place in the world an atomic bomb fell.

A wake for Fukahori will be held on Sunday, while funeral services will be held on Monday at the Urakami Catholic Church. His daughter will represent the family during the ceremonies.

