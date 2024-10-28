Home
Monday, October 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Shocking Video Unveils Moments Before Deadly Truck Hits Israel Bus Stop, Leaving One Dead And Dozens Hurt | WATCH

A suspected terror attack near Tel Aviv left one man dead and over 30 injured when a truck crashed into a bus stop, targeting a group of retirees on a day trip.

Shocking Video Unveils Moments Before Deadly Truck Hits Israel Bus Stop, Leaving One Dead And Dozens Hurt | WATCH

A tragic incident unfolded near an Israeli military base north of Tel Aviv, resulting in the death of one man and injuring at least 30 others when a truck crashed into a bus stop. Authorities are treating this as a suspected terror attack, raising concerns over public safety amid ongoing tensions in the region.

On Sunday morning, emergency services rushed to the Glilot Junction around 10:00 AM local time (08:00 GMT) following alarming reports of a truck ramming into a crowd. Eyewitness accounts reveal the chaotic scene that ensued as medics from Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) arrived at the site.

“A truck hit dozens of people who had disembarked at a bus stop. Eight of the wounded were trapped under the truck, while others were lying and walking nearby,” reported an MDA medic on the scene.

Many of the injured victims were pensioners on a day trip to a local museum, highlighting the tragic nature of the incident.

The Driver And Eyewitness Accounts

The driver of the truck has been identified as Rami Natur, an Arab Israeli from the central town of Qalansawe. He was shot dead by a civilian at the scene, further complicating the situation as authorities investigate the motives behind the crash.

Eyewitness Yechiel Ben Moshe recounted the harrowing experience to the Ynet website, stating, “We were a group of retirees going to Glilot to visit a museum and listen to a lecture. The bus parked, and people got off. A truck came from behind, and I heard a huge noise. It drove toward us to run us over.”

He described a scene of chaos: “Around me, everyone was injured and bleeding, and others were in shock. It looked like an accident at first, but then shots were fired at the terrorist.”

A video circulating online appears to show an out-of-control truck crashing into a bus stop. However, NewsX does not verify the authenticity of this footage.

Official Reactions and Broader Implications

In the wake of this tragic event, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who oversees police matters, called for the deportation of the driver’s family from Israel. This statement underscores the heightened tensions and the complex security landscape Israel is currently navigating.

Israel is already engaged in conflicts on multiple fronts, particularly with adversaries in Gaza and Lebanon. However, this incident raises urgent questions about the effectiveness of current measures to protect citizens from attacks carried out by individuals using vehicles as weapons.

Filed under

Israel Bus Crash Latest world news viral video World news
